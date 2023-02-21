STOCKTON may be down a few troops for upcoming T20 Summer Bash commitments but captain Nick Foster says he should have Sydney marquee Matthew Sunshine at his disposal.
The Seagulls are likely missing Sam Jenkinson against Wallsend at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday (6pm) while Logan Weston looks out of Sunday's quarter-final showdown.
Sunshine, originally from the Central Coast but now at Manly, has taken four wickets in two appearances and adds another element to Stockton's spin-dominated attack led by Foster, Dylan Robertson and Nathan Hudson.
"Our spinners are our strength in terms of bowling and Matt Sunshine gives us another seam option," Foster said.
Regardless of the last-round result, Stockton's win against Hunter at Townson Oval on Sunday means they have done enough to make the top eight. Wallsend sit one point back in pool C.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.