Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle District Cricket Association: Sydney marquee Matthew Sunshine bolsters Stockton bowling attack in T20 Summer Bash

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated February 21 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STOCKTON may be down a few troops for upcoming T20 Summer Bash commitments but captain Nick Foster says he should have Sydney marquee Matthew Sunshine at his disposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.