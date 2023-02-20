Newcastle Herald
Former Newcastle Knights junior Kurt Donoghoe grabs his chance at Dolphins

By Robert Dillon
February 20 2023 - 5:30pm
Former Knights junior Kurt Donoghoe in action for the Dolphins. Picture Getty Images

FORMER Knights junior Kurt Donoghoe has provided veteran coach Wayne Bennett with food for thought after an eye-catching cameo appearance in the Dolphins' 40-16 loss to Gold Coast in Sunday's pre-season trial at Redcliffe.

