Former Newcastle Knights junior Kurt Donoghoe grabs his chance at Dolphins

FORMER Knights junior Kurt Donoghoe has provided veteran coach Wayne Bennett with food for thought after an eye-catching cameo appearance in the Dolphins' 40-16 loss to Gold Coast in Sunday's pre-season trial at Redcliffe.
Donoghoe, a Central Newcastle product who played five-eighth for the Knights in their Jersey Flegg (under-21) grand final team last year, joined the NRL's fledgling franchise in the pre-season in the hope of winning a full-time NRL contract.
He has done his chances no harm in the Dolphins' trials against the Titans and North Queensland.
On Sunday, he entered the game in the 65th minute as a replacement hooker, and almost immediately made a line break with a quick tap. Seconds later, he plunged over from dummy-half for a try, earning praise from Foxtel commentator and former Test champion Steve Roach for his "energy".
"He showed great strength to go over," Roach said. "There were plenty of defenders around him ... you need that when you come on. You've got to make a difference."
A week earlier, Donoghoe made 28 tackles, with no misses, in a 22-all draw with North Queensland.
He was one of three former Butcher Boys in action for NRL clubs over the weekend.
Back-rower Zac Hosking played for Penrith in their World Club Challenge loss to St Helens on Saturday, while on Sunday Grant Anderson helped Melbourne Storm beat the Warriors in Christchurch.
One of Donoghoe's former Jersey Flegg teammates, centre James Johnson, received some game time for the Brisbane Broncos the previous weekend, in their 24-all draw with Gold Coast in their pre-season opener.
AAP reports: Gold Coast winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira scored four tries on Sunday - including a hat-trick inside 12 minutes - as marquee signing Kieran Foran excelled to ruin the Dolphins' first-ever home match and deliver the new NRL club a stark lesson.
The Dolphins have been written off in most quarters ahead of their inaugural season and this performance will only amplify the voices of the nay-sayers.
The lack of defensive resolve early by Bennett's team was a huge concern.
Dolphins captain Jesse Bromwich said the side "played like a team that had our first game together".
"Of course we need to be better," he said.
"We are not really happy with the way we performed. Our edge defence was pretty leaky at times ... and we'll work hard to make that better."
