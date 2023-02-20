Newcastle Herald
Have Your Say

Michael DiRienzo's resignation gives an incoming NSW government a chance to re-set relations at Hunter New England Health o

By Editorial
February 21 2023 - 8:30am
Michael DiRienzo has resigned as health service CEO. Picture by Marina Neil

AFTER almost a quarter of a century with Hunter New England Health - the final decade or so as its chief executive - Michael DiRienzo will finish his stint in the top job early next month.

