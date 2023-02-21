Newcastle Herald
Have Your Say

Letters and short takes February 22 2023

By Letters to the Editor
February 22 2023 - 4:30am
Picture by Darren Pateman

THE Knights must now consign Dominic Young, pictured, to reserve grade. We can't have the ridiculous situation we had last year when Milford played instead of someone getting his chance in the same position. There are plenty of younger Knights players who could be blooded in that wing position, or play Gagai on the wing and give Mapapalangi the chance he deserves in the centres. I believe it would be a huge disappointment for Knights supporters to see Young in our #5 jersey this year.

