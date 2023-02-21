CONGRATULATIONS to City of Newcastle shutting down the entire East End of Newcastle for two months during the hottest part of the year, denying Nippers and surf lifesaving groups adequate access to train and perform their duties. It also denies city workers parking whilst at the same time denying rate payers revenue from parking meters, and denies residents street parking and proper access to their homes without identification. The change allows trucking movements into a mostly residential area, denies dozens of disabled and their carers access to beaches and pathways, and restricts access for all residents and visitors during the peak of the summer season. I don't know where our lord mayor is getting her vibe on the attitude towards the event from, but it is certainly not in my Newcastle. The two city beaches are lucky to have 20 people on them at the moment.