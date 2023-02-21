THE Knights must now consign Dominic Young, pictured, to reserve grade. We can't have the ridiculous situation we had last year when Milford played instead of someone getting his chance in the same position. There are plenty of younger Knights players who could be blooded in that wing position, or play Gagai on the wing and give Mapapalangi the chance he deserves in the centres. I believe it would be a huge disappointment for Knights supporters to see Young in our #5 jersey this year.
I BELIEVE Dominic Young signing with the Roosters next year speaks volumes about the Knights' management and culture. From all accounts he was loving living here, and his compatriots are heading this way in 2024. The Knights gave him an NRL lifeline, and he says thank you with a pretty emphatic middle finger. It's so disappointing.
I AM in my ninth decade and in my opinion it is a long time since I have seen or heard someone so arrogant as Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe appears to be. In my view Mr Lowe doesn't seem to show any concern for anyone but himself; often grinning, and yes, almost laughing in senate estimates. But one has to take into consideration the enormous wage that we are paying him. I guess most people have heard his answer to the question "Does anything keep you awake at night". Answer? "Nothing, keeps me awake at night."
Why would it, when his salary is guaranteed? Meanwhile there's seemingly not even a thought to the young kids facing hiked interest rates after he told them that it wouldn't happen. I believe he should lose his job, but he won't.
THAT TAFE NSW should be advertising the range of courses via TV ads and newspapers I believe is an admission that the powers that be have realised that all school attendees are not of university ilk, but still have a far-reaching role to play in our communal structure. The wide range spans from artisan courses as plumbing, building, electrical etc. to leisure and health, early childhood, community services etc.
Previous governments had decimated local TAFE campuses. A third of the state's staff had been retrenched and 14 campuses sold off, the last being the Scone Campus.
TAFE enrolments have plummeted by 16,000, affecting apprenticeship and traineeship completions by half. Vocational education was decimated, all adding to an advancing skills crisis.
With the school leaving age advanced to 17, with a contingency rider, the ideal of HSC advancement to tertiary learning discounted the many TAFE offerings and school retention beyond many designs. TAFE allocations declined and many disciplines and interests languished. particularly in the low socio-economic school catchments, affecting pupil interest and discipline with compliance a challenge in many feeder regions. The fractured state of secondary schooling was not in the notion of the Gonski ultimate goal, with compliance towards vocational pathways the ideal.
THE announcement that Cessnock Hospital is to undergo a multimillion-dollar upgrade is indeed good news for the area ('Plan for Cessnock hospital', Herald 18/2).
The hospital has served the area well from the very beginning, when construction was funded by contributions from the many thousands of miners who worked here.
Judging by the announcement last Friday it would appear residents will have greater access to specialist treatment, something that is not readily available now ('Cessnock hospital 'fail-safe is failing', Herald 13/8/22). Having such access will eliminate to a degree the need to travel to Maitland or Newcastle, where parking difficulties add to the stress of a medical appointment.
Ample and convenient parking should be paramount when the construction team starts its work. That a community information day was set down for Wednesday this week should prove useful in the way the project will be developed and residents have the chance to air their views.
The big test will be to provide the adequate staff numbers in all facets, including medical and nursing staff. Will specialists be lured here through the new facilities provided or will provision be made through a roster system that they can make themselves available? This should also apply to staffing the outpatient department.
A "new" hospital would not only serve the needs of the existing population but provide for the growing communities at places like Huntlee new town and various other housing developments in the Cessnock local government area. We have a golden opportunity now to provide excellent care for all. Let's get on with it.
CONGRATULATIONS to City of Newcastle shutting down the entire East End of Newcastle for two months during the hottest part of the year, denying Nippers and surf lifesaving groups adequate access to train and perform their duties. It also denies city workers parking whilst at the same time denying rate payers revenue from parking meters, and denies residents street parking and proper access to their homes without identification. The change allows trucking movements into a mostly residential area, denies dozens of disabled and their carers access to beaches and pathways, and restricts access for all residents and visitors during the peak of the summer season. I don't know where our lord mayor is getting her vibe on the attitude towards the event from, but it is certainly not in my Newcastle. The two city beaches are lucky to have 20 people on them at the moment.
Perhaps the supporters of this so-called race should come into town now and see what is really going on in Newcastle. You might be surprised. Although I don't live in the East End, I have spent almost every day there for my sport, wellbeing, exercise and recreation for the last 50 years.
NOW it's "hundreds of local nippers" who have had to cancel their season for several weeks because of Supercars, ("Nippers off for the V8s", Herald, 14/2). More parking spaces have been closed off, this time on the Esplanade at Newcastle Beach. Other social groups are also having to be cancelled and residents are making plans to exit the city. Pedestrian crossings have been taken up all over the eastern park of the city, which creates a danger for pedestrian traffic and people are driving around looking for parking spaces with the road closures.
Has the Newcastle council lost control of this city? It is scandalous that such a large swathe of the city has been given over to private enterprise for two months at the expense, inconvenience, loss of amenity and safety of thousands of citizens of the city and residents of the East End. It is untenable this situation could be part of a yearly cycle.
AUSTRALIAN dog owners, hang your heads in shame. A list of the top 10 dog names in 2022: Luna, Lockie, Coco, Milo and Daisy are up high. Where's Boris, Satan, Rover, Digby, Fango, Bruce, Angus or Ralph? Proper dogs' names, not woke snowflake fur baby names. What's next? The local cats must be laughing their heads off when Poppy walks past with a makeover.
ON a recent Saturday, I caught light rail from Honeysuckle to Queens Wharf. The tram was already packed with teenagers going to the beach. There were more people standing than sitting, mainly because teenagers who were seated had their feet on the opposite seat. The return journey was much the same, but around 60 people left the tram at Honeysuckle. I counted a total of six people scanning their Opal cards. Why are there no officials riding on the trams?
WELL said, Barney Langford, ("We've laid down law on native title", Letters, 17/2). I find it interesting, the English reactions to Penny Wong's speech about Australia's colonial past. It seemed as if they just didn't want to know about it and pretty much rubbished what she had said: nothing to see here and, much like the Germans, 'don't mention the war'. I don't think we will ever see the British take any responsibility about past indiscretions.
PAUL Scott understands the importance of preserving the safety and amenity of our streets and roads, especially for vulnerable road users, ("The path forward: 'Ride' of passage or an outrageous 'claim'?", Opinion, 20/2), but the bloke he quotes cares little for anyone but himself. Thankfully, the government's strategy Towards Zero recognises the obvious, and has already started getting (slightly) more ambitious. Duncan Gay's time is history. The cycleway he ripped out in Sydney has recently been restored. Community one, bloke zero.
WELL, Newcastle. Looks to me as though we are in for another embarrassing, unhappy NRL season. I believe it's partly thanks to O'Brien, Ponga and all of the non-performers that we have to suffer, week after week. What a pathetic result in Friday's trial, and topped up by the coach saying that it is work in progress. I think that we are in for a very dismal season. Fair go, Knights board, give us something or quit.
FRESH food prices are sky high at a time when we are not in drought or impacted by floods. Yet the federal government plans to remove approximately one Sydney Harbour equivalent of water from the food production area where I live. Can you imagine what this policy will do to your weekly shop given Griffith, NSW, is the food bowl of Australia?
