Boarding at Knox is a positive choice for life. Picture supplied.

Located in Wahroonga in Sydney's north, Knox Grammar School has offered boarding since the school was established in 1924.

In 2023, Knox warmly welcomed 49 new boarders and their families into its boarding community.



"The boarding community really is the heart and soul of our school," Brian Sullivan, Head of Knox Boarding, said.



"We have a close-knit community and our boarders develop lifelong friends and connections.



"We have rural and regional students from all parts of NSW, including Dubbo, Condobolin, Gunnedah, Walgett, Mudgee, Parkes, Narromine, Wagga, Tamworth, Young, and a strong contingent from Newcastle and the Hunter, as well as students from across the globe, including Vietnam, Mainland China and Hong Kong SAR."

A busy program of social activities throughout the year gives the boys many opportunities to explore Sydney and build connections.



Boarders recently enjoyed a fun-filled day on the Central Coast, completing the 'Raw Challenge'.

The boys also participate with local girls' schools in regular social activities such as dances and excursions.

Camps are a central part of the boarding experience at Knox, too. In Term 1, students in Years 7 and 10 attend a Mentors Camp on Cockatoo Island.



The Year 10 students support their mentees in a program designed to support the new Year 7 students as they transition into boarding and secondary schooling.

Years 11 and 12 boarders take part in boarding camps with their year groups, which are specifically developed to build connections and the boys' understanding of Knox Total Fitness. The Year 11 camp will be held at Chowder Bay and the Year 12 camp will take place at Newington Armory at Olympic Park.

Knox Total Fitness is the school's integrated positive education program which aims to support and improve the socio-emotional, physical, spiritual and academic fitness of every child.

The senior camps provide a valuable springboard for the boarders as they prepare for their final years at school, giving them an opportunity to focus on their personal strengths and having a growth mindset, facilitating courageous discussions on their purpose and direction in life and setting goals for their last years of schooling.

"The program of boarding camps is, without doubt, one of the most rewarding experiences for boarders at Knox Grammar School," Brian said. "Boarders in all year levels attend a boarding specific camp each year and we really see the boys' relationships and sense of community develop as a result of these experiences."

Recent academic innovations within boarding have seen the introduction of the 'Reading Plus' program.



Designed to support the students' literacy and reading confidence, staff have seen significant improvements since its introduction.



Boarders are well supported in their academic studies, with over 35 teachers from the day school and young 'Old Boys' visiting the boarding house across the week each night to assist with evening studies and tuition and setting goals.

One of the many innovative qualities of Knox boarding is its boarding staffing model which has over 50 per cent female involvement in the everyday boarder experience, from the House Managers, Assistant Heads of Stages and clinic nurses.

