Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List
Comment

COMMENT: Sydney Roosters net another rising star in Newcastle Knights flyer Dominic Young

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated February 21 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Roosters board members Mark Bouris, Nick Politis and Mark Fennessy. Picture roosters.com.au

As ever, the Sydney Roosters have got their man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.