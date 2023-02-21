As ever, the Sydney Roosters have got their man.
Wined and dined by three-time premiership winning coach Trent Robinson recently, Knights flyer Dominic Young has opted to head south for 2024 and beyond.
It should come as no real surprise.
When the Roosters enter a signing race, they almost always come out on top.
Think Brandon Smith, Joseph Sua'ali'i and even former Knight Connor Watson.
Newcastle fans, like others before them, have been left questioning how the Chooks can jam so much talent into their salary cap, or as the joke goes - their sombrero.
Until player wages are made public, we'll never really know.
But the fact is, most players that land at the Eastern Suburbs club could have got more money elsewhere.
Apart from any lifestyle considerations a player may preference by living in Sydney, the Roosters are arguably the most professionally-run club in the game.
They've missed the finals once in the past 10 years and won three premierships in the same decade.
Players will sacrifice a bit of cash to have success.
But there's also what the Roosters can offer off the field, whether it be a quality football education, a trip abroad to celebrate a title or help away from the game.
Roosters director Mark Bouris gave a rare insight into the club's methodology last week when interviewed on The JBK Show podcast.
Bouris has been on the club's board for nearly 20 years, and is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Not as much as chairman Nick Politis, but a highly successful entrepreneur who used to host The Apprentice.
Asked what role he played in recruitment, Bouris spoke about the club's acquisition of former Melbourne hooker Brandon Smith last year.
"I went and took Brandon to lunch," he explained.
"I took him with one of the other directors, we sort of said to him: 'Mate, at our club we like to look after our players beyond rugby league.
"We like to be able to help you out with a mortgage if you qualify. If you need any advice of where to buy or what to buy, or if you've got a business, we're always available to talk to."
Elaborating further, Bouris said: "I think the difference between our club and a lot of other clubs is that players get access to us, the directors.
"Whereas at a lot of other clubs, the directors dissociate themselves with the players.
"That's our model.
"I want to meet Brandon Smith ... I want him to play for our club and I want to get a sense of the guy by talking to him."
That sort of welcome, from one of Australia's most well known businessmen, is likely to tickle the fancy of any player.
The reality is, the sport is a business and players only have limited careers.
And Bouris' comments show what clubs like the Knights are up against when vying for a player's signature.
In Dom Young's case, sure the Knights brought him to Australia and have helped him become an established NRL player, but as a 21-year-old who simply wants to be the best he can, and be duly rewarded for it, why wouldn't he sign with the Roosters?
He isn't the first and won't be the last the club wins over.
He committed to the Knights for three years in 2020, and that's what he plans to give them.
It should also be remembered Young is from England, where there is a culture, not just in rugby league, where players strive to progress to a top club.
In soccer a club is generally rewarded for development via a transfer fee if their player is contracted, but in the NRL such payments are rare.
With a season still to run on Young's contract, the Knights may consider releasing their star winger early.
Having completed three player-swaps already since last season, it wouldn't surprise if they did seek to bolster their roster in another area.
Perhaps that will at least help soften the blow of losing Young for the club's legion of fans.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.