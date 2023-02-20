The union representing salaried doctors says the resignation of Hunter New England chief executive Michael DiRirenzo provides an opportunity to reset a fractured relationship with senior medical staff.
The Australian Salaried Medical Officers' Federation (ASMOF) waged a long running battle with Mr DiRienzo over the implications of the health district's financial management on patient care.
The tensions came to head late last year when a secure poll of 256 surgeons, anaesthetists, obstetricians and gynaecologists at John Hunter Hospital found 93 per cent of 169 respondents had no confidence in the current management of the health district, including Mr DiRienzo.
The poll, conducted by CiVS and facilitated by ASMOF, followed a letter written by senior clinicians who felt the usual processes for escalating concerns within the hospital had been "exhausted without resolution".
The union's president Dr Tony Sara told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday that Mr Dirienzo's resignation was an opportunity to rebuild the relationship between the union's members and management.
"Our position is clear; we see this as a great opportunity for a reset and to significantly improve the relationships between senior doctors and management and we look forward to facilitating that where possible," he said.
Dr Sara said he would be seeking a meeting with acting health district chief executive Tracey McCosker in coming days to establish a formal channel of communication with senior medical staff.
"I will be recommending that she meets monthly with the Medical Staff Council chair and co-chair," he said.
Other health district staff told the Herald that they admired the way that Mr DiRienzo had managed the health district over a considerable period of time, however, the breakdown of key relationships had become increasingly problematic in recent times.
"Something eventually had to give. It's time to move on," one person said.
A mediator was appointed in December in an attempt to resolve tensions within the health district, in particular between the executive team and Mr DiRienzo.
Mr DiRienzo, who has been on annual leave since December, will formally leave his position on March 9.
A spokeswoman for Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the minister had back-to-back meetings on Tuesday and was not available for comment about Mr DiRienzo's departure.
Hunter New England Health's leadership team consists of 15 executives, including the chief executive. Executive director of medical services Professor Trish Davidson AM and the John Hunter Hospital's executive general manager Leanne Johnson both announced late last year that they would be leaving their roles in January.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
