Sip and Savour is a new three-day festival combining food, drinks, arts and entertainment - and it's coming to Speers Point Park on Lake Macquarie.
The inaugural Sip and Savour was held at Albury earlier this month, with live music from the likes of Kate Miller-Heidke, Lisa Mitchell, Josh Pyke and Telenova, and "celebrity chef" Hayden Quinn hosting the Culinary Stage.
At Speers Point the Pierce Brothers will headline the main stage on day one (March 31), followed by Birds of Tokyo (April 1) and Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson (April 2). Each act will be supported by emerging soloists, duos and bands.
Chef and healthy living advocate Geoff Jansz will headline the Culinary Stage on April 1 and 2 alongside a variety of chefs and restaurateurs from across the region.
The Masterclass Stage will host a series of forums and workshops and there will be a range of family-friendly activities to enjoy as well as activations including a Sparkling Wine Garden, Gin Garden, and the Modus Hound Bus.
Among the local producers already confirmed to attend are Hungerford Hill, Peterson House, Vamp by Lisa McGuigan, Greenway Wines, Modus Brewing, Savannah Estate, Hanging Tree Wines, Pokolbin Estate Vineyard, Ironbark Hill Brewing Co, Earp Distilling Co, Bread and Brewery, Hampers on the Hunter, and Southern Smoke.
Sip and Savour Lake Macquarie is supported by the NSW government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund (REAF).
"Our festival celebrates creativity, diversity and all things that make our regional communities great. The Hunter Valley region is already recognised as one of Australia's best wine regions and a gourmet getaway," festival co-director James Harding said. He is working alongside fellow Australian Beer Ambassadors Kieran Blood and Stacy File (Beerfest Australia).
"Each of us has extensive experience owning and managing hospitality and agri-tourism family businesses so we've been involved in the food and drink industry for as long as we can remember."
He said Sip and Savour evolved from "years of industry experience combined with passionate conversation over bottles of wine" and a desire to "create an authentic and immersive platform to champion Australia's talented regional producers, creators and experiences".
"The calibre of music is one aspect that sets Sip and Savour apart, however what truly sets apart Sip and Savour from other similar festivals is that our model is very inclusive and celebrates all walks of life, cultures and interests while maintaining an affordable ticket price," Harding said.
"This diverse format ultimately attracts a broad cross-section that may not otherwise attend exclusively sports, foodie or music-focused events.
"We will be offering Auslan interpreters for our headline music as well as our culinary stage and masterclass program.
"We are also excited to be able to offer the 'including you' sensory tent for anyone who is feeling a little overwhelmed, needs some time out or simply wants to explore the opportunity to enter a safe and quiet space away from the action.
"Lifeline Hunter Valley will also be on site with counsellors available to speak to festival goers."
So, why Lake Macquarie and, more specifically, Speers Point Park?
"Lake Macquarie's population, demographic, existing council infrastructure, airport accessibility and proximity to surrounding populations make it the perfect destination to host a long-term, economically sustainable event," Harding said.
"The Hunter Valley is already renowned for its world-class food and drink and it's an amazing destination so it's about complementing the already exciting things that are happening and giving people a great reason to visit and stay.
"Sip and Savour is a true 'taste of the region' event that showcases and celebrates all of the talent and innovation that makes Lake Macquarie and the surrounding region fantastically unique. This includes the food and drink producers, entertainers and artists.
"Our first release tickets sold out in a flash and second release is getting close.
"It feels good to see the love for it."
Location
Speers Point Park
Dates
March 31, 5pm to 10pm
April 1, noon to 6pm
April 2, noon to 5pm
On sale now at sipandsavour.com.au
