50 years at the top: St Mary's Catholic College Gateshead principal Larry Keating's life of leadership

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
February 27 2023 - 5:30am
College leaders Mia Egan and Ben Dezelak said Larry Keating (middle) "always puts his students and staff in front of him" and reminded them all to "never see a need without doing something about it". Picture by Simone De Peak

PRINCIPAL Larry Keating has prioritised one thing above all others in the 50 years he has spent at schools across the Hunter.

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.

