The Station transformed into a rainbow paradise for the first ever Pink Salt event on Saturday.
Six hundred people attended the long table dinner, which was the first official event for Sydney WorldPride 2023.
The event was curated by Newcastle drag queen Timberlina, while the three course culinary experience was prepared by Newcastle's own Reece Hignell as well as fellow talented queer chefs Christine Manfield and Nornie Bero.
Guests were entertained by Curious Legends, and enjoyed performances by Molly Poppinz, Jojo Zaho, Cockington Black and Orlando Gloom among others.
The night may have ended with a storm, but the event was "amazing", Timberlina said.
While the event was part of Sydney hosting WorldPride, which happens every few years, Timberlina did not rule out Pink Salt coming back again next year.
"Nothing has been confirmed, but you never know," she said.
