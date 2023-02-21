Newcastle Herald
Photos

600 turn The Station Newcastle rainbow for Pink Salt dinner to start Sydney WorldPride

February 21 2023 - 6:00pm
The Station transformed into a rainbow paradise for the first ever Pink Salt event on Saturday.

