The ostensible snub for the region is unlikely to dim its admiration for the Matildas themselves once kick-off arrives, both this evening and throughout their campaign. The Hunter has built an affinity with the side during this generation, in which it has become truly one of the nation's most beloved squads. Sam Kerr is a household name, carving out a position in English football that her predecessors in the women's game could once barely imagine as a possibility.