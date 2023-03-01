In 1948 a women's craft centre was established in Pukatja, then the Ernabella sheep station. The women collected tufts of wool caught in the wire fences, spinning it and then making rugs. They moved on to learn other artisan skills, including famously travelling to Indonesia to study the art of batik resistance dyeing, a skill which they then passed down locally. Batik pieces from the region hang in the British Museum in London.