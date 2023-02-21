The Hunter can expect showers for the next two days, after a hot weekend.
Showers across the lower Hunter are likely until Wednesday, with a large trough moving through, Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) spokesperson Danny Teece-Johnson said.
Once the trough moves through on Wednesday, we will see partly cloudy, settled conditions behind it," he said.
"It's not particularly unusual for it to rain time of year in late summer," he said. "It's pretty seasonal."
For Grace of North Lambton, rain on her birthday on Tuesday was expected.
"I've had rain on my birthday most years since I moved to Newcastle. It makes for interesting celebrations to try and plan around," she said.
While rain this week is expected, residents are urged to be careful when leaving the house.
"There's a risk of local heavy falls and thunderstorms," Mr Teece-Johnson said. "This may result in flash flooding and potential impacts on road conditions and transportation ... around Newcastle tomorrow, we could see anywhere up to 30 millimetres [of rain]."
Anyone concerned about rainfall can check online updates from the BOM and NSW Police.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
