Newcastle, Hunter Valley weather warning: Bureau of meteorology predict more rain on the way

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated February 21 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:00pm
Camel rides were aplenty at Birubi Beach on Tuesday morning before the rain sets in. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Hunter can expect showers for the next two days, after a hot weekend.

