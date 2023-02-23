As a trainer for Atwea College, Trudi Van Vuuren knows what it takes to support people to change their lives.
Trudi teaches Aged Care, Disability, First Aid and Medication courses in Cessnock, Newcastle and Raymond Terrace.
She gives her students the tools they need to move forward. Many of her students have not been encouraged to achieve in the past, and she is there to ensure they succeed in reaching their potential.
Her current Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) students come from a diverse range of backgrounds and are looking to create a new future.
Mel has been wanting to work in a nursing home for quite a while but had been facing barriers to her learning. Atwea College has allowed her to break down those barriers and the course has changed her life.
She has been surrounded by her trainer Trudi, Student Support and her fellow students who have enabled her to progress.
Vicki is a full-time cake decorator and has her own business. She was on the lookout for something different and thought she would give the Aged Care course a go to see if she likes it.
Vicki has an interest in caring for the elderly, and finding herself in a rut, decided she needed to get her mind going and learn something new. She hadn't studied in a course before but had the support she needed, and Trudi explained everything, making the journey easier.
Cynthia currently works in community care and loves looking after people.
She would like to increase her skills and responsibilities to further enable care and social connections for the elderly.
"Trudi has been beautiful, and I don't know how I would have got by without her," Cynthia said.
Her next goal is to continue her studies with Atwea in Certificate IV for Ageing Support.
Elizabeth never thought she would work in Aged Care. With a background in management and accounting, she was struggling to find work and feeling discriminated against because of her age.
This made Elizabeth depressed and she thought she was unemployable.
Friends encouraged her to pursue something where she could look after people as she is great at caring for others and connecting with people. Not knowing what to do, a shortage in aged care workers led her to enrol with Atwea.
She was wanting to do face-to-face training and found what she was looking for.
Having now done some work in community care, she has found she is very passionate about looking after the elderly and being there for them.
"Coming to study - it's all about the trainer," Elizabeth said. "If you don't have the right teacher it's a struggle. Trudi has made a massive difference."
The next step for Atwea students is their work placement in an aged care facility.
They are nervous but excited about learning more and putting their theory into practice.
No matter your background, age, or circumstances, there is always a way to shape a new future for yourself.
Atwea College students show that with the right support and the right trainer, you can reach your goals and succeed.
We believe in growing and developing the local workforce and taking action to address the national skills shortage.- Maxwell Recruitment & Training Managing Director Peter Maxwell
Technicians and trades workers are Australia's most in-shortage major occupation group, with 47% of all occupations rated in shortage by the National Skills Commission (source: NSC, 2022 Skills Priority List).
This is a major issue facing blue collar businesses across the Hunter Valley, and one that local labour hire provider Maxwell Recruitment & Training is taking real steps to address.
For over a decade, Maxwell has provided highly skilled labour hire and real-world training for tradespeople, labourers and administration and management staff in manufacturing, mining services, other engineering trades and construction.
Last year alone, they supplied over 600 workers to worksites around Newcastle and the Hunter and trained over 2200 students.
Now as a registered Group Training Organisation, they are also providing apprenticeships for in-demand blue collar occupations and traineeships for office administration staff.
"We believe in growing and developing the local workforce and taking action to address the national skills shortage," Managing Director Peter Maxwell explained.
"After more than a decade of success in recruitment and training, we're now bringing our industry-leading expertise to the apprenticeship space to help build our clients' capacity and capability from within, and to offer vital opportunities for the next generation of our workforce."
The types of apprenticeships on offer include Boilermakers, Mechanical Fitters, Machinists, Hydraulic Fitters, Electricians and Carpenters, and Maxwell also offers traineeships in Business Administration (Cert. III).
Apprentices and trainees are placed around Newcastle and the Hunter's best worksites in long-term roles, in many cases alongside Maxwell's highly skilled labour hire workforce.
As with all Maxwell's labour hire workers, apprentices and trainees also have access to free, real-world safety training via their Registered Training Organisation, including courses in safety at heights, confined space training, first aid, CPR, low volt rescue and more.
"Our workers are our business," Peter said. "And to our knowledge, our on-site free training for our workers is a national first for labour hire in this industry."
Maxwell provides recruitment for workshop roles at every level, from the workshop floor to the office.
With this new apprenticeship offering, Maxwell is helping to build the future capacity and capability of local manufacturing, mining services, other engineering trades and construction.
To find out more about apprenticeships and traineeships with Maxwell as either host employers or candidates, visit maxwellrt.com.au/apprenticeships and make an enquiry.