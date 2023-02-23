Atwea College providing support and training to help students reach goals and succeed Advertising Feature

Atwea College's Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) students come from a diverse range of backgrounds and are looking to create a new future. Picture supplied.

As a trainer for Atwea College, Trudi Van Vuuren knows what it takes to support people to change their lives.



Trudi teaches Aged Care, Disability, First Aid and Medication courses in Cessnock, Newcastle and Raymond Terrace.



She gives her students the tools they need to move forward. Many of her students have not been encouraged to achieve in the past, and she is there to ensure they succeed in reaching their potential.

Her current Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) students come from a diverse range of backgrounds and are looking to create a new future.

Mel has been wanting to work in a nursing home for quite a while but had been facing barriers to her learning. Atwea College has allowed her to break down those barriers and the course has changed her life.



She has been surrounded by her trainer Trudi, Student Support and her fellow students who have enabled her to progress.

Vicki is a full-time cake decorator and has her own business. She was on the lookout for something different and thought she would give the Aged Care course a go to see if she likes it.



Vicki has an interest in caring for the elderly, and finding herself in a rut, decided she needed to get her mind going and learn something new. She hadn't studied in a course before but had the support she needed, and Trudi explained everything, making the journey easier.

Cynthia currently works in community care and loves looking after people.



She would like to increase her skills and responsibilities to further enable care and social connections for the elderly.



"Trudi has been beautiful, and I don't know how I would have got by without her," Cynthia said.



Her next goal is to continue her studies with Atwea in Certificate IV for Ageing Support.

Elizabeth never thought she would work in Aged Care. With a background in management and accounting, she was struggling to find work and feeling discriminated against because of her age.



This made Elizabeth depressed and she thought she was unemployable.



Friends encouraged her to pursue something where she could look after people as she is great at caring for others and connecting with people. Not knowing what to do, a shortage in aged care workers led her to enrol with Atwea.



She was wanting to do face-to-face training and found what she was looking for.



Having now done some work in community care, she has found she is very passionate about looking after the elderly and being there for them.



"Coming to study - it's all about the trainer," Elizabeth said. "If you don't have the right teacher it's a struggle. Trudi has made a massive difference."

The next step for Atwea students is their work placement in an aged care facility.



They are nervous but excited about learning more and putting their theory into practice.



No matter your background, age, or circumstances, there is always a way to shape a new future for yourself.

