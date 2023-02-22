Missing Morisset man, 58, found 'safe and well' in Scone

A man missing from the Morisset area has been found "safe and well", police said.
The 58-year-old man was last seen on Oakley Way, Morisset, about 6am Monday.
When he was unable to be found, Lake Macquarie police were notified and commenced inquiries to find him.
Following a public appeal for assistance, he was found on Kelly Street, Scone, about 8am Wednesday.
Police said they would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
FAMILY and police are concerned about the welfare of a missing Morisset man after he disappeared early Monday morning.
The 58-year-old man was last seen on Oakleigh Way at Morisset about 6am, when he couldn't be located Lake Macquarie Police District officers were notified and began trying to find him.
There are concerns for his welfare as he lives with a condition that requires treatment.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance with olive skin, about 180cm tall, of a medium build with long grey and brown hair, a beard and tattoos.
Police have been told he may be wearing a blue hooding, light coloured shorts and may be wearing a bandana.
It's believed he could still be in the Lismore or Morisset areas, anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
