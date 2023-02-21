FAMILY and police are concerned about the welfare of missing Morisset man Patrick Murphy after he disappeared early Monday morning.
The 58-year-old man was last seen on Oakleigh Way at Morisset about 6am, when he couldn't be located Lake Macquarie Police District officers were notified and began trying to find him.
There are concerns for his welfare as he lives with a condition that requires treatment.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance with olive skin, about 180cm tall, of a medium build with long grey and brown hair, a beard and tattoos.
Police have been told he may be wearing a blue hooding, light coloured shorts and may be wearing a bandana.
It's believed he could still be in the Lismore or Morisset areas, anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
