Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Missing Morisset man Patrick Murphy: police appeal to the public for information to help find Lake Macquarie man

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated February 21 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are searching for Patrick Murphy who went missing from Morisset on Monday morning. Picture supplied.

FAMILY and police are concerned about the welfare of missing Morisset man Patrick Murphy after he disappeared early Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.