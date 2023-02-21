Child neurologist turned MP tells inquiry Kathleen Folbigg's son could have died from an undiagnosed disorder

Newcastle Herald
Kathleen Folbigg inquiry: Neurologist turned MP tells inquiry Folbigg's son could have died from an undiagnosed disorder

By Jack Gramenz
Updated February 21 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:14pm
Kooyong MP Monique Ryan has told an inquiry into Kathleen Folbigg's convictions for killing her four children one of her sons may have died from an undiagnosed neurogenetic disorder.

