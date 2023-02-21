Parents are warned not to use two batches of popular nappy rash cream, Curash, after reports the product caused skin irritation, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said.
The symptoms caused by impacted batches include skin sensitivity, redness and rash, TGA said.
The TGA is urging customers to check the batch number on the back of the tube. The affected products will be marked with 1118263 and 1116727.
If the product is from one of the impacted batches, customers should stop using it immediately, TGA said.
The cream, which is sold nationally in pharmacies, chemists and other retailers, is produced by manufacturing company, Dwight and Church.
The company said the affected Curash nappy cream was sold from June 23, 2022 until February 2, 2023, when the product was recalled on their website.
The TGA issued a recall 18 days later on February 20.
Businesses selling the Curash nappy rash cream are advised to remove any affected product from the shelves for quarantine.
Customers seeking a refund on affected batches can return to product to the place of purchase or post reply paid to Church and Dwight P.O. box 83 in Frenchs Forest, NSW.
The company recommends running affected areas under water, and are answering questions and concerns through their customer support team on 1800 222 099.
