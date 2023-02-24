Robodebts and wage thefts might not sound like standard fare for a local comedy show. Matt Harvey is coming to Newcastle to change just that. As news outlets continue to detail heartbreaking stories of exploitation at the hands of careless governments and greedy employers, this Melbourne writer and comedian has been paying more attention than most.
When Harvey brings his stand-up show Wage Against the Machine to the Newcastle Fringe Festival his ordinary experiences as a citizen who's been wronged will be shared through his own style of storytelling. If all of this sounds a bit serious then that's because it is. Like so many of the funniest and most authentic stories often are.
"I've worked in theme parks and children's play centres," Harvey says. "I'm actually not that serious an individual. But like many of us have, I've also worked in a lot of terrible jobs. This show is a culmination of my times spent in those places. I want to use my micro-experiences to talk about macro-problems."
If one of these problems is systemic wage theft, as the title of his show cleverly suggests, then the other is the ongoing Robodebt scandal. Using comedy to examine what for so many disadvantaged Australians has been an enduringly traumatic ordeal is a challenge that this comedian does not assume lightly. Harvey still bears one of these debts himself. The ongoing complexities and injustices involved in working out how and what to do about it has become an unlikely but fertile source of humour.
"My own experience with Robodebt is very much at the heart of this show," Harvey says. "It's a gigantic governmental mess-up. It's been a $1.2 billion mistake. But it also says a lot about how the poorest members of our society can be suddenly thrown into a horrible situation that they have no control over.
My own experience with Robodebt is very much at the heart of this show. It's a gigantic governmental mess-up.- Matt Harvey
"I talk about my own story in this show. My debt still stands at $20,000. I'm trying to chip away at it but at the same time I'm trying to work out how much of it I really owe. Although the legal challenge against them was successful, a bunch of these debts, including my own, still exist."
At this point you could be forgiven for asking an obvious question. What's so funny about owing a debt to the government? It's something that Harvey himself has spent a lot of time trying to answer. How do you turn the cruel joke of unfairness into a funny one? In a way that symbolises his irreverent and cerebral comedic style, he can laugh at his own story only by sharing it. By connecting it to larger, more empathetic narratives.
"I want my audience to be entertained as much as I want them to connect to these bigger issues," he says. "I've told stories about being mugged and I've told stories about being bitten by animals. They're fun because people can relate to them. But when you come to things like workplace exploitation, sometimes it can cut too close to the bone. As a comedian I'm always trying to walk that tightrope."
Like so many of the best comedians, who somehow translate their private sadness into publicly hilarious performances, Harvey is the first to concede that his own pains are yet to go away. But sharing them in a way that is sensitive, in a way that is responsive to how trauma effects the lives of his audience members, is always his foremost concern.
"Each time I share a story with my audience I have to think about how to get the mix right. And that will change depending upon on who I'm performing to," he says. "Humour is always a bit of a trick and it takes time to learn it. If I can sneak in a bit of bitterness with the fun then people aren't thrown by it.
"When I first perform a show it's like I'm unloading all of my stories from up on the stage. But then we all kind of work out where the jokes are. Comedy is a really interesting medium for that journey. I feel like I take the hand of the audience before we walk through our stories together."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.