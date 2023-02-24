If one of these problems is systemic wage theft, as the title of his show cleverly suggests, then the other is the ongoing Robodebt scandal. Using comedy to examine what for so many disadvantaged Australians has been an enduringly traumatic ordeal is a challenge that this comedian does not assume lightly. Harvey still bears one of these debts himself. The ongoing complexities and injustices involved in working out how and what to do about it has become an unlikely but fertile source of humour.