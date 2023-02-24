Newcastle Herald
Comedian Matt Harvey's brings his wage rage to Newcastle Fringe

By Michael Byrne
February 24 2023 - 9:00pm
Matt Harvey's stand-up show Wage Against the Machine shares his ordinary experiences as a citizen who's been wronged.

Robodebts and wage thefts might not sound like standard fare for a local comedy show. Matt Harvey is coming to Newcastle to change just that. As news outlets continue to detail heartbreaking stories of exploitation at the hands of careless governments and greedy employers, this Melbourne writer and comedian has been paying more attention than most.

