MEREWETHER'S Morgan Cibilic, the son of former world champion Mark Occhilupo and four previous women's winners highlight next month's Surfest draw.
Cibilic, a World Surf League finalist in his rookie 2021 season, returns to the Newcastle event as he continues his bid to requalify for the men's championship tour.
Occhilupo's child Jay, who was aged 11 when he signed with iconic brand Billabong, also has a spot in the field.
Past champions in the women's event are Bronte Macaulay (2020), Ellie Brooks (2015), Dimity Stoyle (2013) and local Phillipa Anderson (2009).
Jackson Baker and Macy Callaghan won't defend their 2022 titles.
Surfest (QS5000) entries for 2023 total 176 (men 116, women 60). The Burton Automotive Pro is scheduled from March 20 to 26.
Meanwhile, Newcastle-based surfer Sarah Baum took out her opening heat of the Great Lakes Pro (QS3000) at Boomerang Beach on Wednesday fresh from last week's Tweed Coast Pro (QS5000) victory.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
