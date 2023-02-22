Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Ken Warby moved to Sydney and then the United States, but he got his start on Croudace Bay and the Royal Motor Yacht Club at Toronto

Updated February 22 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HE spent much of his life abroad, but the daredevil speedboat builder and racer Ken Warby, who died on Monday in the United States aged 83, was very much a Novocastrian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.