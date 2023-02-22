NDCA seeks clarification about early finish between University, City

Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) has sought "clarification" about an early finish to a first-grade match between University and City on Saturday.
NDCA officials confirmed on Wednesday they had sent correspondence to clubs and umpires after both captains shook hands with almost a session left to play on day one of the round-12 fixture.
Uni were dismissed for 69 and City were 2-99 in reply when play ceased. There were 23 overs still available plus the normal 90 on day two this coming weekend.
The game was a virtual semi, with both sides vying for the last spot in the top four.
Eight competition points separated the opponents approaching the penultimate round of the regular season, fourth-placed City (46) ahead of fifth-placed Uni (38).
With an outright result now out of the question and Uni having already suffered a first-innings loss, City collect six points and can no longer be caught on the ladder. The margin between finals-bound City (52) and Uni (39) increases to 13.
Uni captain Josh Bennett defended the decision and, having turned down a previous offer to shake hands at the tea break, felt it was unlikely to make semis by producing a reverse outright against City and scoring maximum points against leaders Wests in the last round.
"After contemplating those calculations, I was convinced that from a competition standpoint, there was no fathomable reason why UNCC should continue the game," Bennett said.
Wests (59), Wallsend (57) and Stockton (53) are still battling it out for the minor premiership.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.