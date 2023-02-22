Rosellas, Pumas at home with top spots in T20 Summer Bash

TOP-RANKED Wests and Hamilton-Wickham have earned hosting rights for T20 Summer Bash quarter-finals.
The Rosellas and Pumas finished the regular rounds in first and second overall, equal on 10 points and only narrowly separated by quotient.
It means Harker and Passmore ovals will now be used by all eight sides with double headers at each venue on Sunday.
Competition standings were officially unveiled after Wednesday's wash-out between Stockton and Wallsend at No.1 Sportsground brought an end to the group stage of the Newcastle District Cricket Association tournament.
Wests (1st) meet Suburban Districts (8th) while Stockton (4th) square off with defending champions Charlestown (5th).
Hamwicks (2nd) and City (3rd) will be pitted against University (6th) and Wallsend (7th) respectively.
Level on points, Uni had a lower quotient but finished second in pool B whereas Wallsend qualified as one of two best thirds.
Harker Oval - City v Uni (10am), Wests v SD (1:30pm). Passmore Oval - Stockton v Charlestown (10am), Hamwicks v Wallsend (1.30pm).
Semis and the title decider are set for No.1 on March 5.
Three points get awarded for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss.
POOL A: City 10 (1.11), Charlestown 7 (1.78), Maitland 5 (0.71), Toronto 4, Waratah-Mayfield 1.
POOL B: Wests 10 (3.53), University 7 (0.89), Suburban Districts 5 (1.57), Merewether 4, Belmont 1.
POOL C: Hamilton-Wickham 10 (3.33), Stockton 8, Wallsend 7 (0.95), Cardiff-Boolaroo 3, Hunter 0.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
