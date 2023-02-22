Newcastle Herald
Kris Lees keeping options open for first Provincial Midway Championships qualifier

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
February 22 2023 - 5:30pm
Kris Lees-trained Mobstar winning at Wyong with Dylan Gibbons aboard. Picture Wyong Race Club

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees starts his campaign for a fifth Provincial Midway Championship on Thursday at Kembla Grange but a wide barrier could prompt him to hold top hope Spangler for a later heat.

