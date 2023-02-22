Kris Lees keeping options open for first Provincial Midway Championships qualifier

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees starts his campaign for a fifth Provincial Midway Championship on Thursday at Kembla Grange but a wide barrier could prompt him to hold top hope Spangler for a later heat.
Lees has Australian Bloodstock gallopers Spangler, Mobstar and Terrameades in the first of seven $150,000 qualifiers, but he was undecided about his leading chance's place in the 16-horse field.
Spangler was a $4.20 TAB favourite for the 1400m heat but a draw in gate 16, which would be 13 with all emergencies out, has him eyeing instead the second qualifier on March 4 at Hawkesbury. Sam Clipperton is booked for Thursday's ride.
Spangler, a five-year-old Irish-bred import, was a fast-finishing second in the Ballina Cup (1590m) last start on January 13 to qualify for the $2 million Big Dance. Before that, he was a close third at Randwick in benchmark 78 grade and a winner at 72 level at Canterbury. He was a $15 chance in early markets for the provincial final.
"I still don't know if we'll run Spangler from the bad gate, we'll make that decision later," Lees said.
"He gets back anyway but still it's not ideal to have to go back to near last, so we might just wait."
Mobstar, though, has drawn well in one for the Kembla race and was an $8 shot with gun Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons in the saddle.
The Shalaa four-year-old, a $26 quote for the final, was eighth last start in the $1 million weight-for-age Magic Millions The Syndicate (1200m) on January 19. Prior to that, he was second at the Gold Coast and a winner at Wyong.
"He's been going really well and he races well fresh, so I think he'll run good," Lees said.
Four-year-old mare Terrameades, a $21 chance, had gate 10 and Tom Sherry to ride. She has won this preparation at Coffs Harbour and was fourth last start at Eagle Farm in benchmark 68 grade on February 8.
Kembla was rated a soft 6 on Wednesday and Lees said a wet track would boost the chances of Terrameades. She has won twice on soft going and once out of two tries on heavy.
"She's capable on her day and any rain around, that might help too," he said
Lees also had Baltic Coast in nominations for the race but he has held him back.
"There's a few there we're looking to getting into [the final]," he said. "We'll probably nominate four or five for each heat and then just decide who we run."
Lees won the $500,000 Provincial Midway final last year at Randwick with Kinloch. Before that, he claimed three of the seven provincial deciders with Cristal Breeze (2021), Serene Miss (2018) and Danish Twist (2016).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
