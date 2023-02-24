January 17, 2023, marked the end of a long and arduous journey for us. It was the day we finally settled on and moved into our first Newcastle home.
At times during the previous 18 months, as the local market swung wildly upwards and we attended auction after auction in which our chances of securing a house were blown out of the water by cashed-up buyers, we feared that we may never reach this point.
Now, on a hot summer's day, at my desk overlooking our leafy Charlestown backyard and glinting pool, I can finally rest easy, having got over the line back in December with about the 65th property we viewed in the past two years.
Having sold our home of 14 years, a three-acre property on the Mid-North Coast, early in 2021, and achieved a good price for it, we didn't expect such a bumpy ride into the Newcastle property market, particularly during the pandemic.
Sit back for a while, I told myself in January 2021, as we moved into a Kotara rental that allowed us to get our young daughters into good local schools. The market is bound to cool, even plummet.
In spite of myself, I soon started scanning the real estate websites for Newcastle properties and by mid-2021 had an offer on a New Lambton home accepted, before the promised mortgage fell through.
Even so, I started taking a keener interest in what was available while watching prices rise, almost by the day, swelled by the arrival into the market of scores of Sydneysiders and Melburnians looking to escape the bigger smoke. According to CoreLogic statistics house prices have shot up by 17.9 per cent in Newcastle and 21.9 per cent in the Lake Macquarie LGA since January 2021.
An ingenue when it comes to buying property, I then made the best decision of my whole search when, in September 2021, I took on local buyer's agent Open Doors. I liked company principal Grant Atherton from the moment we first talked on the phone. He was patient, extremely knowledgeable about the local property market and was to prove an invaluable ally and companion in looking for our Newcastle home.
However, even with Atherton's guidance and his expertise in bidding at auction - which took another nerve-racking and unpredictable element out of our search - we kept falling short.
One particularly chastening experience was missing out on a bijou New Lambton cottage, close to the shops, which sailed $250,000 above what we'd hoped to secure it for.
The Newcastle housing market, particularly in big drawcard suburbs like Merewether, Hamilton and New Lambton, was on fire and people were paying insane amounts to get into it. The mid-market property market priced between $800,000 and $1.2 million was becoming overcrowded and competition was pushing average houses well beyond their value.
I began to wonder whether I would get stuck in a renter's nightmare, forking out way too much to pay off somebody else's mortgage, and diminishing my own funds to the point where I couldn't afford the house we wanted.
At that point, I was being consumed by resentment. I wasn't prepared to pay ridiculous money to buy a property and was angry with all the investors taking advantage of tiny mortgage rates to add to their portfolios, while families like ours were struggling to get a foot in the door.
To me, there seemed to be a growing pandemic of greed spreading alongside COVID. I witnessed what I would call unscrupulous behaviour from real estate agents, notably serial under-quoting on property price guides. Agents were fined for issuing price guides well below the market value but that didn't stop some from continuing to do it to attract more customers. During our search, we routinely saw price guides that were $200,000 below a property's market value, and the eventual sale cost always considerably outstripping what it was advertised for.
Every unsuccessful auction - there were six at least - and every disappointing viewing, took its toll on our spirits and when my teenage daughter's health took a major turn for the worse, and she was hospitalised in mid 2022, I necessarily took a step back from my search for a Newcastle home.
I hated renting, which felt like throwing money down (somebody else's) toilet. We endured long waits for repairs, such as 10 weeks to get a shower screen mended and three weeks without a functioning oven at Christmas, and regular price hikes of up to $40 a week (which property managers justified by pointing to high demand for rentals). To us, shivering through winter in an uninsulated house and sweltering though summer, it seemed like more greed.
Rental prices have risen 18.6 per cent in Newcastle in the past two years and 17.4 per cent in Lake Macquarie, with the median cost now being over $600 a week in both LGAs (source CoreLogic).
During our break from our property search, we regrouped and refocused on the family's present needs.
I don't know if it was FOMO (fear of missing out) or whether we could finally sense the market turning slightly in favour of buyers with the mortgage rate increases, but it wasn't long before we re-engaged with our property search.
Over the past six months local property prices have finally begun to dip, down 7.1 per cent in Newcastle and 9.4 per cent in Lake Macquarie (source CoreLogic). So, in late 2022, after 18 months of paying extortionate rent, we went about our search with more vigour and determination.
This time, on about our 65th viewing, we saw the ideal Novocastrian house. A potential home for myself, my two teenage daughters and our three sausage dogs: a lovingly renovated four-bedroom house, with a pool, in Charlestown. A suburb we hadn't seriously considered - until then.
It was both my daughters' and my favourite house of the entire search and was just within budget, even if the price guide was again unrealistically low.
At the auction, I was more nervous than at any time in our search, and especially glad to have had Atherton, our buying agent, there to bid for me.
Over our long journey, he had sourced and recommended dozens of properties and accompanied me on most viewings. He had provided property reports on eight houses and arranged for pest and building inspections on three we wanted to buy. While engaging Open Doors was not cheap, their knowledge, hard work and support was worth every cent.
So, on a balmy Tuesday evening shortly before Christmas, we stood outside this house, bidding to make it our home. There was one other couple seriously in the running and, encouraged by the agent and auctioneer, they kept the bids coming, pushing the price higher. Atherton didn't falter and slowly and surely won the day, albeit at a higher price than we'd anticipated.
My primary feeling that day was delighted relief - it was the end of a stressful journey into the exploding Novocastrian property market of the early 2020s. But now, sitting at my desk in our new castle, I am content and settled. And, perhaps for the first time since arriving in this evolving city two years ago, I feel like I've come home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.