A Newcastle homebuyer's journey through COVID and crazy prices

By Daniel Scott
February 25 2023 - 8:00am
Daniel Scott and his two daughters in front of the home they purchased at auction in Charlestown in December 2022.

January 17, 2023, marked the end of a long and arduous journey for us. It was the day we finally settled on and moved into our first Newcastle home.

