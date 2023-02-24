To me, there seemed to be a growing pandemic of greed spreading alongside COVID. I witnessed what I would call unscrupulous behaviour from real estate agents, notably serial under-quoting on property price guides. Agents were fined for issuing price guides well below the market value but that didn't stop some from continuing to do it to attract more customers. During our search, we routinely saw price guides that were $200,000 below a property's market value, and the eventual sale cost always considerably outstripping what it was advertised for.