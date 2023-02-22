Labor will give local councils the power to "dramatically strengthen" planning and trading rules to support live music venues if it wins government next month.
Leader Chris Minns announced on Wednesday that a Labor government would invest $103 million in the state's "contemporary" music scene, including "bringing back lost venues".
The strategy includes allowing live music venues longer trading hours and lower licence fees.
Labor would establish a "Cultural SEPP" (state environmental planning policy) allowing councils to extend trading hours and change rules governing outdoor performances, planning and sound regulations.
The strategy also includes "harmonising" liquor and planning approvals to make it easier to open new venues and offer new incentives to allow floor space and density bonuses for developments which include new music venues.
Labor said it would streamline sound complaint processes for venues as seven NSW agencies now regulated venue sound.
The issue of live music clashing with the amenity of neighbours has grown in the Newcastle CBD in recent years as new high-rise apartments have proliferated around pubs and clubs.
Labor said two weeks ago that it would establish an entertainment precinct in inner-city Newcastle in which noise levels would be governed by the council and not the Liquor Act.
Its policy announced on Wednesday includes establishing a new Sound NSW office, modelled on Screen NSW, to developer and deliver a 10-year music strategy.
Labor would provide up to $250,000 to develop business cases for permanent outdoor festival and concert infrastructure in Sydney and regional NSW and set up an $8 million fund to support soundproofing, ventilation and video screen technology in venues.
Newcastle's once-thriving live music industry has declined in recent decades as venues have either closed or stopped booking acts.
The Cambridge Hotel, one of the city's few large performance spaces for contemporary music, is due to close in June to make way for high-rise student accommodation.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
