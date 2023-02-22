Year 10 students across the Hunter learnt how to use $40,000 cameras, 3D technology and traditional surveying practices on Wednesday in a bid to up STEM subject enrolments.
The Maths in Surveying, hosted for the first time regionally after 12 years in Sydney, offers students a taste of the industry.
The program's arrival in Newcastle comes after BIS Oxford Economics predicted a shortfall of 2,000 surveyors by 2029, with 1,4000 new surveyors needed annually to reach national demands.
"The scary fact is the average age of registered surveyors is late 60s," Maths in Surveying spokesperson Mark Scanlon said. "We need people to come through the system and become registered to carry on.
"[It's about] starting with schools, getting students enthused and trying to get them into year 11 and 12 appropriate subjects, then into universities," Mr Scanlon said.
Mount View High School student Matilda Death studies elective maths and would like to use the skills she's learned in a career, but didn't know anything about surveying before the program.
"I try to keep my options open and look at things I've never heard of," Miss Death said. "I didn't know [surveying] was a thing, and yet it's something that's [needed] all the time for houses and buildings."
Fellow student Ava Vickers said she enjoyed understanding how people use maths and science in construction work to solve problems.
Though the students aren't sure what their careers hold, they said the day gave them new ideas to consider.
Mr Scanlon said he was pleased the be holding the program, which saw many industry experts give up their day for the students.
"Surveyors are super, super busy and to have so many here giving up their time is very impressive," he said.
The program comes as the state's largest surveying event, The Institution of Surveyors NSW's annual conference, is held in Newcastle for the first time later this week.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
