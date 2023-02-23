Market Day 8am to 1pm, East Maitland CWA Hall, 162 George Street, East Maitland.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Markets 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls road, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 1pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
February Monthly Markets 8am to noon, Clarence Town Bowling Sport and Recreation Club.
Surfest: Lake Macquarie City Pro Junior 7am to 3pm, Redhead Beach. Also on Sunday.
William IV History Cruise 2pm to 4pm, Lee Wharf Pontoon, 5 Honeysuckle Drive, Newcastle. Tickets at trybooking.com. A Hunter Community Forum fundraiser.
Greyhound Adoption Day 9am to 2pm, Hillsborough Dog Showgrounds. Organised by Greyhounds as Pets (GAP NSW).
Bush Food Talk by Oz Tukka 10.30am to noon, ARTea's Gallery & Garden, Swansea. Sample an Aussie bush food flavoured themed menu and hear from Oz Tukka's Linda Dipper.
Master Builders Association Race Day 11am, Newcastle Racecourse.
Mulletfest Heat 3 Chelmsford Hotel, Kurri Kurri. Doors open 11am, kids disco at 12.30pm, junior parade at 2pm. Adult competition from 3pm until 9pm.
Newcastle Museum Fascinating Fungi; Sea Monsters: Prehistoric ocean predators (final weekend).
Lake Macquarie One Act Play Festival 7pm to 8.30pm, Warners Bay Theatre. A new theatre competition showcasing original one-act plays. Go to arts.lakemac.com.au/Events/One-Act-Play-Festival
Parade in the Park - Mardi Gras Watch Party 5pm to 10.30pm, Museum Park, 430 Hunter Street, Newcastle. BYO picnic blanket. Gnocked Up! and Inner City Winemakers will be on-site serving food and beverages.
Come From Away 2pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Also on Sunday, 2pm and 6pm.
A-League Men Newcastle Jets vs Western United FC 5pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Heaps Good Rooftop Party 4pm to 9.30pm, Rosa's Rooftop, 21 Parnell Place, Newcastle. Litche, Fettuccine, LUPO.THEBOY. A fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House. Tickets at eventbrite.com.au.
YPT Presents: Tuck Everlasting (Young Audience Edition) 2pm and 7pm, Young People's Theatre 26 Lindsay Street, Hamilton. Also on Sunday at 7pm.
Big Dog Comedy with Luke Heggie 7pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Saturday Night Showcase 7.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Markets on the Green 9am to 1pm, Club Lambton.
Preloved Market 9am to noon, The George Espresso Bar, Georgetown.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Booral Village Market 9am, 2340 The Bucketts Way, Booral.
Islington Market 6am to 1pm, Wickham Park, cnr Maitland Road and Albert Street, Islington.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Dullboy's Carnival 11am to 3pm, Dullboy's Social Co, 326 Hillsborough Road, Warners Bay. Circus performers, a jumping castle, face painting, $12 games of bowling and mini golf. Entry is free.
A-League Women Newcastle Jets vs Western United FC 4pm, No 2 Sportsground, Newcastle West.
Jesmond FC Old School Car and Bike Show and Shine 8am to 1pm, Heaton Park, Jesmond.
Newcastle BBQ for the Voice to Parliament 11am to 1pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton.
Aussie NightMarkets 4pm to 10pm, Singleton Showground.
Comedy Untamed 6.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Night Galleries, Kuwumi Place, Newcastle Inside/Out, curated by Jasmine Fletcher. Artists: Tony Albert, Troy Emery, Owen Leong, Dani Marti, Nell, Chris Brown, Brontë Naylor, Alyssa Salamon, Sandy Sanderson.
MAP mima SEAM: coming together for World Pride '23, by Paul Yore, Liam Benson, Sage Blake Rivers, Steven Cavanagh, Shannon West.
The Lock-Up Measure Twice, Cut Once, by Sara Morawetz. Artists in the Yard (free program for kids), Saturday, 10am, 11am.
