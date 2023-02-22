The Matildas' World Cup preparations look well and truly on track after beating Jamaica 3-0 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday night to secure the Cup of Nations.
Katrina Gorry produced a spectacular curling strike in the 28th minute then Alex Chidiac (56th minute) and Caitlin Foord (69th) scored in the second half to ensure Australia finished the four-nations invitational tournament with an unblemished record.
The Matildas needed only a draw to secure the silverware after defeating Czech Republic 4-0 at Gosford last Thursday night then beating world No.7 Spain 3-2 in Sydney on Sunday.
Australia withstood early pressure from the Jamaicans but settled into the game once Gorry broke the deadlock with her long-range effort into the top right corner.
The Brisbane Roar midfielder then provided the assist for half-time substitute Chidiac, who cut the ball onto her left and finished from directly in front.
Foord's strike came from the top of the box after captain Sam Kerr played a neat ball back to her Matildas teammate.
The win over the Jamaica, five months out from Australia co-hosting the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with New Zealand, was the Matildas' seventh in a row and came after a day of relentless rainfall in Newcastle.
But the weather had cleared by kick-off and the only thing the 9093-strong Newcastle crowd had to be unhappy about was seeing home-grown midfielders Emily van Egmond and Clare Wheeler again left on the bench.
Attacking player Hayley Raso, who had been in outstanding form in both games prior but sustained a broken hand against Spain, was replaced by Larissa Crummer and defender Courtney Nevin came in for Charlotte Grant in the only changes to Tony Gustavsson's starting side.
Van Egmond, used off the bench against Czechia and Spain, was deployed in the 73rd minute and Wheeler was give her first match minutes of the tournament when she was injected into the game in the 87th minute.
The Cup of Nations was used by Gustavsson as a dress rehearsal for the Women's World Cup group stage, starting for Australia against Republic of Ireland on July 20.
The Matildas will continue what has been a gruelling two-year build-up to the World Cup by playing Euro champions and world No.4 England in London on April 11.
In the earlier Cup of Nations game in Newcastle on Wednesday, Spain defeated Czechia 3-0.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.