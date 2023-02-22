NICK Flanagan doesn't know how many years - tournaments - he has left.
The 38-year-old Newcastle professional's ability is not in question. Nor his desire.
Flanagan shot six under to the win the inaugural $300,000 Cathedral Invitational in December, leaving Adam Scott and Marc Leishman in his wake.
The week before he was tied for 51st at the Australian Open and finished top-20 in the Australian PGA.
"I feel like I am playing the best golf I have ever played," Flanagan said ahead of the $250,000 TPS Hunter Valley, which starts at Cyrpress Lakes on Thursday.
Hampered by a chronic wrist injury throughout his career, Flanagan has been battling medial epicondylitis, commonly known as golfer's elbow.
He had a cortisone injection three weeks ago and is not yet 100 per cent.
"Structurally there is nothing wrong, but it is super inflamed," Flanagan said. "Once I get that down, it should recover. I have to swing it more tentatively than I usually do. It helps my rhythm a little bit, but there are certain shots that I probably won't be able to hit.
"As long as I can get through without too much pain. I played nine holes with Nathan Green on Tuesday and got the competitive juices flowing."
Ranked as high as 129th in the world and a four-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Flanagan will also play in the $1.65 million New Zealand Open, New Zealand PGA and NSW Open in his latest trip down under.
Wife Corrine, daughter Scottie, 3, and son Marshall, 2, are home in San Antonio, where Flanagan has been based for a decade.
"I have been on FaceTime with them every afternoon," Flanagan said. "Four weeks is a long time to be away. It's tough on my wife."
Family will be at the centre of any decision Flanagan makes on his playing future.
"The last time I contemplated stepping back, I finished third two weeks in a row," he said.
As well as playing tournaments in the Australian summer, Flanagan has been coaching at a course in San Antonio.
"The teaching has been going well," he said. "I am enjoying it and getting a lot of repeat customers."
This week is about playing, and time with his parents at their home in Dudley.
"I haven't won a tournament up here for a long time," Flanagan said. 'It would be nice to have a good week and contend. As I said, my game is good."
However, he will resist the temptation to indulge in a former passion - surfing.
"I have myself wrapped in bubble wrap when I am not playing golf to get me through these events," he said. "Once they are over, I might try and sneak out."
The start of the TPS Hunter Valley on Thursday is likely to be delayed after a rain cell flooded the course, forcing the pro-am to be cancelled.
Most of the concern was with the bunkers.
"We've had in excess of 100mm fall on the golf course on Wednesday and the greens staff are doing everything they can to get play underway on time on Thursday morning," tournament director Russell Swanson said.
"Regardless of when we start, we're confident that we will complete a large portion of Round 1 on Thursday and the forecast looks good for the remainder of the tournament."
Flanagan is among 11 Hunter golfers - Jake Higginbottom, Corey Lamb, Aaron Townsend, Brayden Petersen, Brendan Smith, Nathan Green, Jurt Barnes, Jye Pickin (a), Ella Scaysbrook (a) - in the 72 hole championships which combined men's and women's events.
10:45 AM (5 hours ago)
to James, Robert, Josh, Max
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.