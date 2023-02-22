US skate punk band Unwritten Law have postponed their Australian tour a day before their Newcastle show.
The Cambridge Hotel was supposed to host Unwritten Law and their fellow American support Mickey Avalon on The Hum Tour on Thursday night.
"Australia, it breaks our hearts to announce that we must postpone our current AU tour," the band said in a statement.
"We want you all to know that you mean the world to us and that we wouldn't have made this decision unless it was absolutely necessary.
"Since we all took a global break from touring, things just aren't the same as they were and we are not in a position to continue the tour as planned.
"We are working tirelessly to reschedule dates and make sure we return with everything you deserve."
Unwritten Law cancelled the Queensland leg of the tour last week, but were supposed to play at Gosford's Drifters Wharf on Wednesday night.
The Newcastle Herald understands ticket sales were strong for the Cambridge show and that the cancellation relates to visa issues.
Unwritten Law plans to reschedule the tour later this year. Refunds are available for ticket-holders who cannot make the new dates.
