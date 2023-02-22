A DELUGE across Newcastle and the Hunter has caused widespread flash flooding, road closures and almost 300 calls for assistance to the State Emergency Service.
The rain is part of a "southerly buster" pushing its way up the coast at a slow pace, the Bureau of Meteorology's Jonathan How said.
"It crossed Sydney about midnight and headed north," the senior meteorologist said.
"We have seen flash flooding, heavy falls and a severe storm warning which has since been cancelled, but could be reinstated later today. The system has stretched from Redhead Beach through to Maitland."
Some of the biggest rainfall totals were recorded in Windale, which received 186 millimetres from midnight to 2pm and Cessnock which surpassed 103 millimetres in the same timeframe.
Many areas through the south of the Hunter saw 50 to 100 millimetres fall before 9am.
The rain has caused havoc across the region with street closures due to water on the road and the cancellation of events including the Pro-am for the TPS Hunter Valley at Cypress Lakes on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the SES said the Central Coast, Port Stephens and Hunter crews had received 296 calls for help since 8pm Tuesday, including three flood water rescues.
The hardest hit areas were Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle with many people reporting leaking roofs and water in houses.
Motorists continue to ignore warnings about driving through flood waters with SES crews rescuing two vehicles in East Maitland and Lisarow, as well as a horse stuck in floodwaters at Heatherbrae.
"The message is clear," the spokesman said.
"Don't drive through or enter floodwaters."
This sentiment was reiterated by Newcastle-Hunter highway patrol Inspector Mick Buko on Wednesday.
"Just don't cross water, if there is any doubt just don't do it," he said.
He warned motorists to be aware of falling trees and branches, with hot conditions followed by heavy rainfall making root systems structurally unsound.
He did however praise the majority of motorists who were doing the right thing and travelling slowly and safely around localised flooding in the city centre.
The rain is expected to head north on Thursday, with light showers and hotter temperatures expected into the weekend.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
