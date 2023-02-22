Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

New spiking barriers are welcomed, but advocates say more needs to be done

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
February 22 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say drink coverings and coasters will minimise spiking incidents. Picture supplied

A NSW Police campaign will help people keep their drink safe from spiking in what is already common practice for many on a night out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.