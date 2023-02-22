A NSW Police campaign will help people keep their drink safe from spiking in what is already common practice for many on a night out.
The Drink Safe campaign will see single-use adhesive drink covers and coasters printed with spiking awareness messages rolled out across the state. This comes as advocates call for continued spiking reduction amidst rising rates of reporting.
NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said the products are designed to create a physical barrier for drinks while being "a conversation starter". It's hope they will increase spiking education.
"Hopefully [this will] raise awareness of the issue and keep it at top of mind," Mr McFadden said. "Keep an eye on your drink and never accept drinks from people you don't know well or trust."
Charlestown MP and Labor's spokesperson for the prevention of violence and sexual assault Jodie Harrison said that anything to increase spiking awareness is "really welcome".
For sexual assault advocacy group What Were You Wearing (WWYW), the campaign is a good step to prevent spiking, but they feel more needs to be done.
"We need to really call on security guards and bar staff having sufficient training around spiking and sexual violence," WWYW founder Sarah Williams said.
"They aren't always aware of what the symptoms are, what to look for, how to differ that from people who are just overly intoxicated.
Currently, licensed venues are not mandated to undertake spiking training.
"Spiking [often] happens with extra shots of alcohol ... that can happen via the bartenders and bar staff. In that case, there's no point to the covers because the person has already been spiked," Ms Williams said.
And the cover and coasters will be available in Sydney WorldPride precincts before other areas of the state. It is unclear when they'll arrive in the Hunter.
"I'd like to see it rolled out in all areas, " Ms Harrison said. "Drink spiking is obviously occurring right across the state."
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a drinking spiking incident are encouraged to report the matter to police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
