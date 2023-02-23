THIS week's article, ("Fans, drivers all revved up, Herald, 20/2), portrays the Supercars community day in Civic Park as an overwhelming success. The item included the following: "As Novocastrians were asked the question whether Supercars should stay on Newcastle's calendar, hundreds of race fans answered with an emphatic yes on the weekend." The article referred to the council's forthcoming Supercars survey on whether or not ratepayers should stump-up this event for another five years. I do not challenge the fact that those "race fans" who attended the event would likely answer the survey question "with an emphatic yes". However, I saw no "hundreds of race fans". In my view the turnout was an embarrassment to all those who were involved in the promotion of the event. I am concerned that the reporting of the community day event might persuade undecided residents to conclude that the race weekend is well received by the community. In turn that might cause them to vote in favour of the event continuing. My view is that the "race fans" voted with their feet and those feet did not take them in the direction of Civic Park and Supercars. If the "race fans" won't turn up for this event, then just how popular is the race? How can the ratepayers be sure that the promised rivers-of-gold will materialise?
GOVERNMENT campaigns are often fraught with mixed messaging but I believe none more so than the current NSW government road safety campaign on casual speeding. On a recent highway journey through Sydney an advertising billboard declared to all passing traffic the perils of casual speeding on our roads while on the same journey another billboard promoted Supercars racing in Newcastle. It seems therefore we have taxpayer funded messages to reduce speeding on our roads while the very same NSW government promotes the speeding of racing cars on our suburban streets in Newcastle. Does anyone else, including our local members or civic leaders, see any hypocrisy in these public messages?
IT disappoints and saddens me when I read that some people oppose a Voice to Parliament for Indigenous and Torres Strait Island people that aims to help them achieve better outcomes in their people's lives. It represents a Voice from all parts of Australia. Surely it is obvious today that from the time that Britain decided the great south land was a good place to send convicts, who were then followed by settlers, the inhabitants of that land have not been treated fairly. They had been here for thousands of years and had cared for the country, taking only what they needed to survive, living harmoniously with the land. As Henry Reynolds states in his book "Truth-Telling", even though British and International law of the 1800s declared that the Indigenous peoples should be treated and compensated fairly for land taken by the settlers, they were not. In the 200 years that caucasians have been in Australia, they have destroyed much of the environment to such an extent that we have massive losses of native flora and fauna. Look how we intend to leave the Hunter Valley when mining has finished. There are many people who care for what is fair, I just don't understand those that don't. But I am aware of their greed and motives.
I REJOICED when Peter Parr joined the Knights football board, but now it seems that he has contracted the coach's dream sickness by saying that all is good for the 2024 season when this one is yet to start. We have good talent escaping the disaster net already. Suggestion; revisit Ponga's worth. Rid us of O'Brien. Pay to keep the constantly good players and stop buying show ponies. Stop buying has-beens. This would start giving the angry fans some hope. Also, stop putting rubbish statements in the paper; advertising doesn't work if the results can't go close to matching the results. Remember, you can fool the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time.
I AM sorry to see Dom Young sign with the Roosters. But, Dom has to look at his career in rugby league. If any one of you readers were offered benefits and of course a pay increase as well you would have taken it I'm sure. Since early in the Knights history we have lost or given away quite a few players. So Mr Parr and the Wests organisation aren't fully to blame. I'm going to say it now: Kalyn Ponga is getting too much. Dane Gagai is past his best, but getting a few quid. Whoever forced David Klemmer from the Knights should be removed immediately. I'm too old to get up into the grandstand at home games, but I watch all home and away games prior to the finals religiously. I don't watch any other NRL team unless they are playing the Knights. Oh, I'm a paid up member. We collectively have to let the Knights board know of our dissatisfaction immediately.
INFLATION comes from multinational and greedy big businesses putting up their prices without putting up wages as well. Usual excuses are COVID, climate change and war. Selling Australian taxpayer-owned business to private enterprise with the old Furphy of competition will bring down prices. It is an old chestnut that doesn't wash with Australians anymore. Services and quality have all gone down while prices and obscene profits have only skyrocketed. Inflation? Time to fess up Reserve Bank.You don't work for Australia, but the stockbrokers. After all they got the latest news about another rate hike before the people that you supposedly work for; the government and taxpayers. The whole board should be sacked.
THANK goodness, only another four weeks of pre-election rubbish to put up with from these politicians. It never ceases to amaze me how in the lead up to an election both sides of politics can, all of a sudden, find hundreds of millions of dollars to throw around, yet in between they cry poor mouth all the time. Mind you, so many of their pre-election promises keep getting put on the back burner and never see the light of day, so you can take what they say with a grain of salt in most cases. The old saying, to be a politician one needs to be a liar or a hypocrite and preferably both would seem to have some merit, especially when an election is in the air.
CLIVE Jensen asks why we are being "forced" to vote in a referendum when a Voice to Parliament can just be legislated, (Short Takes, 21/02). I really thought the debate had moved on from such basics; Clive, it's because the next LNP government would simply abolish it, like they have every previous Voice. You're welcome.
PETER Ronne, (Short Takes, 21/2), the letter writer feels that, having murdered and disenfranchised no one, he has no obligation to pay any percentage of his earnings to Indigenous Australians if the Voice is passed. Actually, because he was born here, the letter writer considers himself to be an Indigenous Australian.
IN his latest of many pro voice opinions John Arnold, (Short Takes, 20/2), refers to policies, practices and systems of oppression that we non-Indigenous maintain today to the detriment of the Indigenous community. I know I'm not the quickest cab off the rank, but I don't know what Mr Arnold is on about. Surely those days are behind us and we are all treated as equal now, if not, I'm sure the vast majority of Australians would support moves to correct that inequity. That is something Albo could do without a divisive referendum
I MUST agree with Susan Wicks, (Short Takes, 21/2), the justice system is a mystery in regard to these crimes. Another case in the Herald on the same day reported a reduction in sentence for the rape and sexual assault of 14 young women and girls. Pathetic.
BRIAN Measday, (Short Takes, 21/2), continually espouses his climate theories in this newspaper even though Australia contributes a mere 1 per cent to global emissions. I assume he also sends his concerned opinions to the Global Times in China and the Times of India.
WHY do we have to have a Knights picture instead of Jets at the start of the newspaper while it is still the season of the Jets, and not Knights season yet?
RE: Short Takes, 22/2, Derek Thompson, why didn't some of you sit on their feet? That would have made the teenagers move their legs. I would have! And Steve Barnett, most popular dogs these days are Cavoodles and are more suited to the popular names. Not everyone wants a big masculine male dog, lifting its leg all over the kids toys etc.
MY mate from South Australia has embraced renewables. He has wind turbines as far as the eye can see on his remote property. Having just returned from South Australia and seeing the whirlybirds in action I had one question for my friend: "How come you're blasting heavy metal music through giant speakers all over the property?" "Simple", he said, "those bird killer monstrosities are big metal fans".
