THIS week's article, ("Fans, drivers all revved up, Herald, 20/2), portrays the Supercars community day in Civic Park as an overwhelming success. The item included the following: "As Novocastrians were asked the question whether Supercars should stay on Newcastle's calendar, hundreds of race fans answered with an emphatic yes on the weekend." The article referred to the council's forthcoming Supercars survey on whether or not ratepayers should stump-up this event for another five years. I do not challenge the fact that those "race fans" who attended the event would likely answer the survey question "with an emphatic yes". However, I saw no "hundreds of race fans". In my view the turnout was an embarrassment to all those who were involved in the promotion of the event. I am concerned that the reporting of the community day event might persuade undecided residents to conclude that the race weekend is well received by the community. In turn that might cause them to vote in favour of the event continuing. My view is that the "race fans" voted with their feet and those feet did not take them in the direction of Civic Park and Supercars. If the "race fans" won't turn up for this event, then just how popular is the race? How can the ratepayers be sure that the promised rivers-of-gold will materialise?