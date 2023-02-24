Transforming our election system to first past post would win my vote

I believe there would be many in the population who would endorse this proposal if given their chance to vote in a referendum? I would add to this proposal it is in this modern and technical society's best interests to move to online voting. I believe it could be done as was in the last census. Yes, it would need high technical input by some smart IT person, but there are plenty out there to create a safe program to enable this. No access to computers? Do away with the old roll list? Have polling booths computerised. Every person who is entitled to vote already has their own government ID. Voters can be presented with the computer once recognised and can record their vote. Once a vote has been placed, it is flagged on a master voter list so another vote cannot be logged.