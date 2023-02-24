Transforming our election system to first past post would win my vote

I AGREE with Ruth Burrell, (Short Takes, 15/2), relating to what has become "same old, same old" from the same contributors.
Let me throw something in the ring which could attract some different opinions. Have a referendum about preferential voting. When I vote, I vote for my No.1 selection, I don't want second place so why should I have to vote for others? I would like it to be first past the post wins. Why should lower selections have any input to who wins?
I believe there would be many in the population who would endorse this proposal if given their chance to vote in a referendum? I would add to this proposal it is in this modern and technical society's best interests to move to online voting. I believe it could be done as was in the last census. Yes, it would need high technical input by some smart IT person, but there are plenty out there to create a safe program to enable this. No access to computers? Do away with the old roll list? Have polling booths computerised. Every person who is entitled to vote already has their own government ID. Voters can be presented with the computer once recognised and can record their vote. Once a vote has been placed, it is flagged on a master voter list so another vote cannot be logged.
MUCH has been written and discussed recently regarding the outcome of the 1967 referendum, when Australians were called upon to vote to allow the Commonwealth to make laws for Aboriginal people and include them in the census.
It is a misconception that the 1967 referendum resulted in giving First Nation people and Torres Strait Islanders constitutional recognition.
If that were the case, then why in 2007 did the then prime minister John Howard propose a referendum to change the country's constitution to recognise the role of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in Australia's history? He wanted a "new reconciliation" with the country's Indigenous people. If he were re-elected, he promised that he would put to the Australian people within 18 months a referendum to formally recognise Indigenous Australians in the Australian constitution.
Today we have the likes of former Liberal PM Malcolm Turnbull who is in support of the upcoming referendum together with former Liberal Victoria state premier Jeff Kennett and Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg. Then there is Liberal Ken Wyatt, while Liberal Gladys Berrejiklian supported the Uluru statement.
As you can see, it's not just a Labor proposal. It goes back further and today does have some Liberal support.
LABOR is finally admitting that renewable energy and storage facilities are not keeping up with what demand will require in the next few years.
The billions of dollars already spent and about to be spent on renewable energy rather than having nuclear energy beggars' belief when the rest of the developed world are going back to recommissioning nuclear power stations as a matter of energy emergency.
I reckon if we can have a referendum for a minority of population about a Voice, we can have a referendum for all the population about nuclear energy because it seems to me that the Labor Party underestimates the intelligence of the average Australian that I believe are better informed than the Labor Party regarding the benefits of nuclear energy.
Surely what other countries are experiencing regarding renewable energy should be a lesson to be learnt before we make the same mistake?
WITH the NSW state election just around the corner it is the perfect opportunity for the long suffering residents and commuters of Lake Macquarie to get some relief from the daily traffic nightmare that is the commute to and from the western side of the lake.
With traffic banked up from the inner city bypass all the way to Toronto and the crawl from Edgeworth and beyond in the other direction, why have our currently elected politicians and those seeking election not touched on this?
Land was put aside decades ago, most of the land is flat and easily built on, the hardest section, five islands is complete and the most demanding area would be a duplicate bridge at Fennell Bay and a duplicate or new four-lane bridge over the rail at Boolaroo. Not to mention the recently abandoned Belmont bypass on the eastern side of the Lake Mac car park.
With a Labor federal government, Labor council and multiple Labor members holding state and federal seats in the region and a predicted incoming Labor state government, why have these people and those in competition with them not pledged to get this done in their current campaigns?
Rapidly increasing land rates and taxes on vehicles should cover the cost.
Surely the long suffering residents are entitled to have a decent road network after all these years.
IF Labor are definitely committed to turning Newcastle into a "vibrant throng of activity after sundown", then I really hope that they win the state election in March, ("Labor's late night plan", Herald, 22/2).
I couldn't agree more with the importance of making sure Newcastle has the capacity to host live music and entertainment akin to the Elton John concert, and also agree that the hustle and bustle has gone from the ground floor of the city.
As the article states, Newcastle's night time economy accounts for 13 per cent of the workforce, so I hope that the inner city residents who seem quite content to shut the CBD down soon after the street lights switch on take note of this.
REGARDING inflation, we are all hearing so much about interest rates and groceries and other life staples going up, I don't see much complaint about home insurance.
My home and contents insurance has increased more than 300 per cent in the past four or five years, and yes it started a long time before the Albanese government came into office.
I have held the view for a long time that insurance premiums costs are not necessarily related to insurance payouts. It is the investments insurance companies make with the premium money that gives them the profits they desire, and anyone with any money in superannuation or shares will have noted that dividends over the past four or five years have been minimal.
The insurers may claim disasters such as floods and fires are the cause of huge, and I emphasise huge increases in price, after all, anybody who has made a claim will know that insurers do not willingly pay claims, they pull every trick in the book to try to avoid paying a claim. I wonder if insurance costs are included in the calculation to determine inflation figures.
I AM a proud Australian of British heritage and despite my ancestors having some good intentions, many were based on acquisition, paternalism and self entitlement. We now have an opportunity to begin to address some of the problems we imposed on the native citizens of this country. It's time to listen. The Voice is a small step. Let's vote 'yes' for a start to a new beginning.
IN reply to John Ure, ("Cynical games won't decide Voice", Letters, 23/2). In my opinion those who are "not real bright", are those who are prepared to vote 'yes' for something they know very little about. Once our secretive PM delivers full details of the Voice proposal, then and only then can anyone make an informed decision.
SINCE the demise of Justin Langer and the appointment of Pat Cummins as Australia's captain, I believe our cricket team has become a laughing stock. Losing the first two tests in India in under three days each. It also seems that they are giving away the baggy green after flying a wrist spinner to play in the second Test and not even looking at Ashton Agar who was taken over as the third spinner and hasn't had a look in. I was looking forward to this year's Ashes series, but now I don't think I'll bother. Instead, I'll just get some sleep rather than staying up all night.
I WAS surprised the editorial ("Hunter wind farm key to future power", Herald, 23/2) made so much of the $10 billion cost of replacing Bayswater, Liddell, Eraring and Vales Point coal fired power stations with floating offshore wind turbines. This proposed $10 billion would be significantly cheaper than building replacement coal or nuclear power stations for the ageing Hunter Valley stations and significantly better for the environment and climate. And the windfarm will have a far better visual presence than new power stations and more mines in the Hunter Valley.
IT'S outrageous, the amount of promises being made by the leaders leading up to the NSW election. Every day they're out there spruiking and feeding us all with a load of garbage, with no accountability whatsoever. It's the same old nonsense every time and we never learn from it.
RE: the Herald's daily comics section, and the latest "softening" of the descriptive wording in some children's books, may I point out that Hagar The Not Particularly Kind doesn't have the same ring to it.
WATCHING the increasing traffic on our roads, one has to wonder if we give the Sydney Liberal government another term, might we see the road tolls coming? There is huge money here they are not grabbing.
