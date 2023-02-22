Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Sting fans to receive refund for washed out Hunter Valley show at Bimbadgen

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated February 22 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sting fans will receive a refund for Saturday night's concert, which was cancelled after a major storm rolled through the Hunter. Picture supplied

STING fans caught up in Saturday night's concert cancellation at Bimbadgen have been offered full refunds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.