STING fans caught up in Saturday night's concert cancellation at Bimbadgen have been offered full refunds.
A major storm cut short the British superstar's A Day On The Green show after seven songs due to safety fears.
Support sets from Sting's son Joe Sumner and Australian musician James Reyne were completed before the storm.
"Due to the weather event that cut short the Sting, James Reyne and Joe Sumner show at Bimbadgen on Saturday 18 February, 2023, ticket holders are entitled to a refund of the face value of the ticket(s) purchased through Ticketmaster," promoters Roundhouse Entertainment said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Roundhouse Entertainment shares the patrons' disappointment that the show could not be completed and appreciate patrons' understanding that the safety of patrons, artists and crew are our utmost priority, and look forward to welcoming people to another A Day On The Green show soon."
Sting, who is currently on his My Songs greatest hits tour, has shows in Melbourne, Geelong and Bowral this week before he travels to New Zealand.
His world tour is then concentrated on the northern hemisphere up until December, making a rescheduled Bimbadgen show unlikely until at least 2024.
