VIRTUOSO Newcastle guitarist Adam Miller will release his eighth solo album through American jazz-fusion master Charlie Hunter's SideHustle Record label.
Beyond Reason will be released on April 21 and will be preceded by the first single I've Got To Fly on March 10.
"Charlie has been such a huge influence on, not just my playing, but also how to go about surviving and evolving in the music industry," Miller said.
"It's an incredible honour that my first ever label release is on his SideHustle Records."
Beyond Reason will be the instrumental songwriter's first release since the 2020 album Unify.
Miller recorded his electric, archtop, acoustic, resonator, and nylon string-guitar parts at his home studio in Newcastle, while additional parts were recorded in Los Angeles by his long-time collaborators, Justin Glasco (drums) and Joel Gottschalks (bass).
MELBOURNE indie rock band Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will perform their first Newcastle show at the Cambridge Hotel on March 16 as a fundraiser for music industry charity Support Act.
Brisbane's dream-pop artist Hatchie is also on the bill, which is supported by Jack Daniels. Tickets are $10.
RBCF released their third album Endless Rooms last year.
NEWCASTLE'S streaming behemoth, Vacations, have announced their first new music in three years will be hitting the internet on April 14.
The single Next Exit will be the first taste off the indie band's forthcoming third album, due for release later this year.
It promises to be another massive year for Vacations with their Manchester and London shows already sold out on their nine-date UK and Ireland tour in May.
IF you've watched Netflix's hit reboot of Heartbreak High the chances are you caught Boy Soda's infectious track Big.
The Central Coast R&B artist followed it up with his debut EP The Distance Between Thinking and Feeling and first album YC-Tape: Vol 1, which was predominantly written in London.
Now the Terrigal-bred artist is out to prove he's the genuine article on stage too, by announcing a co-headline tour with Sydney contemporary Taj Ralph.
The duo play Melbourne, Wollongong and Sydney from March 17 to 25.
