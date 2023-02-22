Port Stephens Hunter police have put out a public appeal to find people in relation to three unrelated incidents over the past few weeks.
Nelson Bay police are trying to identify the person in the picture above.
Police believe they can assist with inquiries into the alleged slashing of car tyres at Nelson Bay between February 21 and 22.
The person depicted may not be directly involved in a crime. Police are hoping to establish their identity to further their inquiries.
Anyone with information that may help identify them is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/ quoting reference number police report E92432304.
Information can also be provided to Nelson Bay Police Station on 4927 7220.
Police have also put out an appeal to help identify the person in the picture above.
The person may be able to assist inquiries into an alleged theft at Maitland on January 31, police said.
They may not be directly involved in a crime and police need to establish their identity to progress inquiries.
Anyone with information that may help identify them is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/ quoting reference number police report E76126923.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Maitland Police Station on 02 4934 0200.
Port Stephens Hunter police are seeking to identify people and the vehicle depicted in several pictures.
Police believe they can assist enquiries regarding an alleged break and enter offence at Tanilba Bay on February 5.
The people depicted may not be directly involved in a crime. Police said they need to establish their identity to further their inquiries.
Anyone with information that may help identify them is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/ quoting reference number police report C91963570. Alternatively, information can be provided to Nelson Bay Police Station on 4927 7220.
