7 beds | 4 baths | 6 cars
Try to imagine the perfect luxury lake house, and then conjure up a dream location; this home fits that bill precisely. Waterfront homes of this calibre are rarely found, and this slice of heaven delivers a fantastic opportunity to secure your own piece of paradise in one of Belmont's most exclusive addresses.
Exquisite throughout, the main house is a masterclass in Hamptons style, spanning two levels and featuring a sequence of dreamy living spaces, one a brilliantly designed entertainer's zone with stacker doors peeling back to form a seamless connection with the lake's glassy waters. Further enhanced by a separate two-story guest house stamped with the same designer vibe, both the versatility and fine family footprint make this property worthy of being featured in a glossy lifestyle magazine.
Enjoy the front-row lake vista from inside, or move out to an infinity pool with adjacent lawned area - this space will be a major drawcard when hosting family celebrations, or take the stairs down to an alfresco pavilion set on the water's edge. There are waterfront options aplenty. Active families will love this home. A jetty puts fishing, paddle-boarding, boating and a host of on-water activities at your fingertips.
Built in 2011 with many upgrades completed by Craig Marriott - the original master builder, this is a home that utterly seduces. Its location adds further weight, near the Fernleigh Track (now extended to Swansea), the uncrowded beaches of Redhead, Caves Beach and Blacksmiths, and lifestyle essentials such as schools, a hospital, supermarkets, and community services.
