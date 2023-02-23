A bumper turnout of anglers and boats contested the 2023 MWM Roofing Billfish Shootout at Port Stephens last weekend, hosted by Newcastle Port Stephens Game Fishing Club (NPSGFC).
Although the $250,000 prize for heaviest blue marlin over 258kg wasn't won, it wasn't through lack of trying as 136 boats and over 680 anglers gave it their best shot.
Contestants enjoyed very fishable conditions - warm water, a bit breezy on the Saturday, glassy and magic on Sunday - and the fish came to the party.
"There was 150 marlin tagged on Saturday, and 80 on Sunday," NPSGFC president Troy Radford said.
"On top of that there was some yellowfin caught up to 20kg and some nice kings round that 25kg mark.
"It was great from a tournament point of view that we got the weather and the fish."
The prize for Heaviest Marlin over 150kg went to NPSGFC boat Contagious skippered by Dale Wellham who landed a 205kg blue on 37kg.
Central Coast legend Scotty Thorrington on Freedom won Champion Tag & Release with 150,000 points on a countback from Newcastle GFC boat Lucky Strike, skippered by James Norris.
NPSGFC boat Wild Thing, skippered by Chris Russell was third on 125,000 points.
"Unfortunately the $250k prize didn't go off, but a number of anglers lost fish over the weekend, that they estimated would have won them the prize," Troy said.
"A big shout out too to local NPSGFC junior angler Huey Thomas who won Champion Junior Angler.
"He tagged five marlin over the weekend and was among a host of juniors who competed this year which was really good.
"These young guys are the future of the sport.
"To give you an idea how well Huey went, fishing on the boat DTs, he would finished 14th out of something like 680 anglers, so it was a really good effort."
The Shootout is now the biggest game fishing tournament in the southern hemisphere and draw people from around Australia.
"We had anglers as far west as WA compete, boats came down from Cairns as well as anglers from up and down the east coast.
"It's a great injection for the local economy when you factor in accommodation, fuel and the money spent at restaurants over the weekend.
"There's a massive flow-on effect.
"Friday night we had over 1000 people at the briefing at Shoal Bay Country Club - inside and outside.
"We gave away over $20k in lucky boat draws that night, and another $200k in prizes and lucky boat giveways at the presentation on Sunday night, where over 550 people enjoyed a two course sit down meal and a few drinks.
"It's the first time we've been able to hold such a social event since Covid hit and it was great to be talking to people in person again."
On behalf of the organising team, Troy extended a big thanks to MWM Roofing for coming on board as major sponsor.
"It's great to have a local company providing support," he said.
"Tournaments would not be around without sponsors like these, so support them when you can.
"The club would also like to thank all of volunteers on the weigh station and behind the scenes, and our ladies in the radio van keeping everyone safe right up until the last boat is safely in the harbour."
A lot of Shootout anglers are hanging around for the prestigious 2023 NSWGFA Interclub State Championships this weekend.
Action got underway yesterday out of Port Stephens with the Lyndy Grieves Memorial Ladies Day event.
Competition proper begins today through to Sunday as game fishing clubs throughout NSW compete for the mantle of top dog.
"If the fishing is anywhere as good as the Shootout, we're in for a very competitive weekend," Troy said.
Interclub will be followed by All Ports event next weekend followed by Newcastle Game Fishing Club's East Coast Classic the weekend after.
Beyond gamefishing tournaments, the weekend is looking good for a fish, according to Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point.
"Coastally, there's still an abundance of bonito around, kingfish, a few tailor mixed in and a few whaler sharks.
"Beaches are fishing very good for whiting, with quite a few school jew being caught by the whiting fishos too and tailor.
"Anglers have been catching bonito off the beach as well as these hungry pelagics chase bait."
Jason also believes the rain we've had this week will spark up the estuary and we should see a few more flathead and bream on the go. Meanwhile, plenty of kings at the bridge and throughout the lake.
"Squid remain patchy - one minute they're there, next they're not," Jason said.
"Some guys have been doing well but they're definitely not as thick as they've been in years gone by.
"We're just starting to see them make a bit of a comeback as they spawn.
"I suspect floods last March wiped out a generation of breeding.
"So we need to show some restraint as they've been thin on the ground and if we take them all now when they spawn, they're won't be any next year.
"They just don't fall out of the sky. If we're not mindful of that, squid fishing in the lake will collapse."
On a side note, there was a few prawns round last weekend as the run came to a conclusion, and the crabs have been good - if that's something you could ever say with any comfort.
