Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Belmont golfer Brendan Smith chips away at TPS Hunter Valley before having a 'decent crack at it' this summer

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated February 23 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Smith playing The Jack in 2019. Picture by Marina Neil

BRENDAN Smith hopes to use the TPS Hunter Valley as another stepping stone on the road back to Asia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.