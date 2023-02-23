BRENDAN Smith hopes to use the TPS Hunter Valley as another stepping stone on the road back to Asia.
The Belmont golfer, now based in central Queensland, finished two off the pace after an opening round of four under (66) at Cypress Lakes on Thursday.
The 33-year-old mine worker, back home for the current tournament, says he feels ready to "have a decent crack at it" this summer.
"Hopefully, golf wise for me, I get my [PGA Australasia] card back, which I've already probably sown up," Smith told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm going to take pretty much all summer off [work] this year, play all summer and head up to Asia [tour qualifiers]. I'm going to have a decent crack at it."
Smith, a two-time winner of The Jack and last playing in Asia a decade ago in 2013, admits it can be hard "balancing golf between work life".
"You do 90 hours a week up there and today is the first time I've touched my clubs in a week-and-a-bit," he said.
"You just get a nice run going and you stop again. It's just the way it is at the moment."
Smith struck form midway through the back nine at Pokolbin, picking up four strokes in three holes.
He made birdies either side of a chip-in eagle on the 16th.
"The round was very steady, until I hit a seven iron into tap-in range on the 15th. It just went from there," the type-1 diabetic said.
"I wedged in on 16 from about 50 metres, which was nice. As soon as I hit it I knew it was pretty good, but I didn't know it was that good. It was a bonus."
Smith was one of four players to card a 66, just trailing clubhouse leaders Jack Munro and Braden Becker (64).
Aaron Townsend (67) went three under and Nick Flanagan (69) one under, including three birdies and two bogeys.
Brayden Petersen (71), Jake Higginbottom, Nathan Green (72), Ella Scaysbrook (73), Jye Pickin, Kurt Barnes (74) and Corey Lamb (76) all opened over par.
Play in the $250,000 TPS Hunter Valley continues on Friday. The final two rounds take place across the weekend.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
