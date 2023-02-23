HUNTER Hurricanes coach Dan Marsden will take a step back from the men's squad for the rest of the Australian Water Polo League season and won't oversee a triple header in Adelaide after being suspended.
Marsden, a two-time Olympian and former national captain, says he intends to continue helping out with training in Newcastle during the week but won't be part of anymore game-day activity for 2023.
He was recently given a three-match ban, allowed to travel to Perth a fortnight ago but essentially ruling him out of the upcoming trip to South Australia.
Marsden's misconduct charge was for bringing the game into disrepute, handed down in the wake of Hunter's 25-7 loss to Sydney University at Peter Montgomery Pool on February 5. The issue centred around tactics used by the Hurricanes in the last quarter.
"They [AWPL officials] said my decision to make players concentrate on attack and not defence brought the game into disrepute," Marsden said.
"My question is, if they [referees] thought it was so bad then why not step in and stop the game, red card me or do something straight away? Why let the the whole quarter play out?"
The bulk of Hunter players also copped penalty points from the judiciary but only Andrew Dunford will be sidelined for Friday's clash with Queensland Thunder, free to return against Adelaide-Hobart Jets on Saturday and Victorian Thunder on Sunday.
Marsden's two sons Keenan and Mitch are unavailable for all three fixtures, representative duties and illness respectively.
A frustrated Marsden has now opted to "step back from game-day coaching ... it's not doing my mental health any good and it's not doing the team any favours either".
Hunter women's mentor Shannon Jones welcomes back Gracie Saunders but loses Chelsea Clarke.
Both sides are yet to register a win from seven appearances and will finish in the bottom half of the ladder, meaning they are out of contention for the main AWPL prize.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.