Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Energy Minister Chris Bowen launches Hunter Offshore Wind Project consultation in Newcastle

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 23 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-R: Hunter Jobs Alliance Coordinator Warwick Jordan, Hunter Workers representative Jack Galvin-Waight, State Member for Newcastle Tim Crakanthorp, Federal Member for Newcastle Sharon Claydon, Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes, and Glen Williams from the Maritime Union of Australia.

The Hunter's proposed offshore wind project will unlock billions of dollars of investment and create hundreds of local jobs, according to industry and key stakeholders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.