Greyhounds As Pets will host Newcastle's largest greyhound adoption day on Saturday. More than 40 dogs will be available to the community.
The event will allow people to ask questions and meet dogs of different temperaments.
Jaclyn Mottram adopted her dog, Simon, from Greyhounds As Pets in December last year. She said greyhounds were "lazier than people realise" and "perfect apartment dogs".
"I was very nervous. I'd never had a dog before," she said.
Ms Mottram said people living in small spaces or with young children should consider greyhounds, who are happy with a short walk and sleep much of the day.
The event will run Saturday February 25, 9am-2pm, at Hillsborough Showgrounds.
Those who want to adopt will undergo pre-assessment before picking up their pet.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.