National delegates meeting of mining union calls for a national energy transition authority, saying workers are

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated February 23 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:30pm
Attendees at the national Mining and Energy Union delegates' meeting in Sydney today and tomorrow. The meeting is calling on federal Labor to install a national energy transition authority.

THE Mining and Energy Union has renewed its push for a federally legislated energy transition authority to help the mining and power station workforce cope with the loss of employment that will accompany the closure of coal-fired power stations and the eventual winding down of the coal industry.

