Adam Ruggari pacers ready to pounce from good draws at Newcastle

Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari believes his team are well positioned for twin attacks at Newcastle on Friday night.
Ruggari has Platinum Revolution in gate one and Pelican Fly behind it in nine for the Waratah series heat. He hoped both would get softer runs from the draws after finishing fifth at Menangle and third at Newcastle respectively when racing outside the lead at their most recent starts.
"They are both going good and it's been a long time since Platinum Revolution has had a good draw, so she'll get her chance to find the front and the other horse will get his chance behind her," Ruggari said.
His other runners on the night, Hazelnuts and Far Out Bro, also appear well drawn in one and 10 respectively in race five. He was impressed with their efforts in tough runs last start when unplaced and said Far Out Bro would be hard to beat if he gained a nice trail behind Machs Legacy (two).
"Hazelnuts should lead and Far Out Bro should hopefully be in behind that main danger," he said.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
