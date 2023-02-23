Newcastle Herald
Trainer Michelle Frankland-Shambler targets Gardens repeat

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 24 2023 - 7:00am
Michelle Frankland-Shambler expects Peace Valley to again appreciate a wide draw and Kingsbrae Demon to improve for her kennel at The Gardens on Friday.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

