Trainer Michelle Frankland-Shambler targets Gardens repeat

Michelle Frankland-Shambler expects Peace Valley to again appreciate a wide draw and Kingsbrae Demon to improve for her kennel at The Gardens on Friday.
The Ellalong trainer had a winning double at the track last Friday with Peace Valley and Lil Miki Breeze and she returns with a good chance of a repeat.
Keybow bitch Peace Valley crossed to lead from box seven last week in a 3.5-length win over 272m and she has the eight for the same trip in race six.
"She really appreciates it out wide," Frankland-Shambler said. "She seems to step up a lot cleaner and it gives her more room, because she's only little. But it's still free-for-all class and any dog can win."
She came back from a career-threatening fractured stopper bone last year.
Kingsbrae Demon, a winner four times in nine starts, debuted for Frankland-Shambler at Gosford on January 31 and was seventh after copping three checks. The trainer hoped for a cleaner run from box four in the 10th (400m) on Friday.
"If he can come out on par with them, he'll be very hard to beat," she said.
Lil Miki Breeze races at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
