Morgan Cibilic strikes late to ensure last 16 spot at Great Lakes Pro

Morgan Cibilic saved his best until last to ensure his place in the round of 16 at the 3000-point qualifying series event, the Great Lakes Pro, at Boomerang Beach on Thursday.
The Merewether clubman and former world No.5 was second in his heat and in some danger of elimination with a drop to third place in his round of 32.
Cibilic, though, caught a last-minute wave and ripped in two big frontside turns to earn an 8.67 and win the heat with a 13.17 total ahead of Axel Curotta (10.43), Connor Lyons (6.07) and Soli Bailey (5.16).
He next faces Jordan Lawler, Mikey McDonagh and Jarvis Earle on finals day on Friday.
"I was struggling a lot out there," Cibilic said of the small, wind-swept conditions.
"It was really hard to find one that was going to give you a couple of sections, and even just an end section. It's kind of going out to sea out there.
"When they do come through it's epic and I was just hoping we'd get some waves."
Merewether clubmate Mikey Clayton-Brown (9.53) also made the round of 16, finishing second in his heat behind Nathan Hedge (10.17) but in front Billy Stairmand (9.27). He next faces Reef Heazlewood, Taj Stokes and Ben Spence.
In the women's contest, Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum and Merewether's Amelie Bourke will surf in the round of 16 against Kobie Enright and Jahly Stokes.
Newcastle's Ellie Lambkin won through and faces Zahli Kelly, Tru Starling and Isabella Caldow. Bourke and Lambkin won their heats on Thursday, while Baum was second.
"That was really tough, you can't hear out there in the water," Bourke said after her win.
"I just had to do a couple of turns and hopefully one stood up, which it kind of did.
"It's just kind of all over the place, so you just have to be a bit lucky and hope it stands up. There's a little bank down here where the tent is and there were some fun ones."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
