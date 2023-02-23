Newcastle Herald
Walkley Award winner Erina Reddan explains how she's always fought for her right to write

By Alex Morris
February 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Walkley Award winner Erina Reddan is participating in two panels at the Scone Literary Festival. Picture supplied

SCONE Literary Festival returns next month with programs to suit every age group. It will also be livestreamed for the first time.

